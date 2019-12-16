Where SF's rotation stands without Bumgarner
SAN FRANCISCO -- It certainly felt like goodbye when Madison Bumgarner tipped his helmet to the Oracle Park crowd before stepping in to face Clayton Kershaw in the Giants’ regular-season finale on Sept. 29. On Sunday, it (reportedly) became official. Bumgarner’s tenure with the Giants came to an end after
Bumgarner’s tenure with the Giants came to an end after the 30-year-old left-hander agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal with the D-backs, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. It felt like the end of an era in San Francisco, where Bumgarner developed into one of the best pitchers in franchise history and cemented his legacy in the postseason by willing the Giants to a third championship in the 2014 World Series.
Losing Bumgarner to a division rival is an emotional blow for the Giants, but the new regime led by president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is operating with a view toward the future, not the past.
The departure of Bumgarner and All-Star closer Will Smith, who both declined qualifying offers to sign elsewhere this offseason, means the Giants will have four picks before the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft next June.
With the compensation pick they'll get for Madison Bumgarner, the #SFGiants will have 4 of what are currently the first 71 picks (subject to change slightly) of the 2020 #MLBDraft. The last time they had 4 picks within the first 71 was in 2007, when they got ... Bumgarner.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 16, 2019
Bumgarner led the Giants with 207 2/3 innings in 2019, and it will be difficult for the Giants to replace the durability and competitiveness he brought to the mound every fifth day.
Veterans
The Giants have already made two moves aimed at bolstering their rotation this offseason, signing free-agent right-hander
The Giants weren’t afraid to go young in their rotation in 2019, and they are poised to once again give
