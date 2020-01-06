Top prospects headed to Giants Spring Training
SAN FRANCISCO -- Top Giants prospects Joey Bart and Sean Hjelle are among the 18 non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training announced by the club on Monday. Outfielder Joey Rickard, who was non-tendered last month, and infielders Cristhian Adames and Zach Green, who were outrighted off the 40-man roster
SAN FRANCISCO -- Top Giants prospects
Outfielder
• Buy tickets to Giants Spring Training
Bart, 23, made his first appearance in big league camp last year and is poised to continue his tutelage under Buster Posey this spring. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft, Bart is not expected to break camp with the Giants this year, but he seems likely to make his Major League debut at some point this season.
Two other catchers -- Tyler Heineman and Chad Tromp -- will also be in camp as non-roster invitees. Heineman, a 28-year-old switch-hitter, has a .363 career on-base percentage in the Minors and will have the opportunity to challenge Aramis Garcia for the backup catcher job.
Super excited to say that I signed with the @SFGiants for 2020! Can it be spring already? pic.twitter.com/BJi2Wrvr6Q— Tyler Heineman (@theineman13) January 6, 2020
Hjelle, a 6-foot-11 right-hander who is ranked the Giants’ No. 6 prospect, will be one of 10 non-roster pitchers this spring. A second-round pick in 2018, Hjelle reached Double-A Richmond last season and could be in position to contribute to the big league rotation this year.
Newcomers include former A’s right-hander
Here’s the full list of the Giants’ non-roster invitees:
Pitchers (10)
RHP Matt Carasiti
RHP Tyler Cyr
RHP Rico Garcia
RHP Sean Hjelle
RHP Trey McNutt
LHP Sam Moll
RHP Carlos Navas
RHP Andrew Triggs
RHP Raffi Vizcaino
RHP Sam Wolff
Catchers (3)
Joey Bart
Tyler Heineman
Chad Tromp
Infielders (3)
Cristhian Adames
Zach Green
Drew Robinson
Outfielders (2)
Joey Rickard
Jamie Westbrook
Maria Guardado covers the Giants for MLB.com. She previously covered the Angels from 2017-18. Follow her on Twitter.