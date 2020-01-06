Top prospects headed to Giants Spring Training

SAN FRANCISCO -- Top Giants prospects Joey Bart and Sean Hjelle are among the 18 non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training announced by the club on Monday. Outfielder Joey Rickard, who was non-tendered last month, and infielders Cristhian Adames and Zach Green, who were outrighted off the 40-man roster

SAN FRANCISCO -- Top Giants prospects Joey Bart and Sean Hjelle are among the 18 non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training announced by the club on Monday.

Outfielder Joey Rickard , who was non-tendered last month, and infielders Cristhian Adames and Zach Green , who were outrighted off the 40-man roster before agreeing to new Minor League deals in November, also received invitations from the Giants.

Bart, 23, made his first appearance in big league camp last year and is poised to continue his tutelage under Buster Posey this spring. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft, Bart is not expected to break camp with the Giants this year, but he seems likely to make his Major League debut at some point this season.

Two other catchers -- Tyler Heineman and Chad Tromp -- will also be in camp as non-roster invitees. Heineman, a 28-year-old switch-hitter, has a .363 career on-base percentage in the Minors and will have the opportunity to challenge Aramis Garcia for the backup catcher job.

Super excited to say that I signed with the @SFGiants for 2020! Can it be spring already? pic.twitter.com/BJi2Wrvr6Q — Tyler Heineman (@theineman13) January 6, 2020

Hjelle, a 6-foot-11 right-hander who is ranked the Giants’ No. 6 prospect, will be one of 10 non-roster pitchers this spring. A second-round pick in 2018, Hjelle reached Double-A Richmond last season and could be in position to contribute to the big league rotation this year.

Newcomers include former A’s right-hander Andrew Triggs , who missed last season after undergoing thoracic outlet surgery. Triggs, 30, was selected by the Giants in the 21st round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of the University of Southern California but did not sign. He debuted with Oakland in '16 and logged a 4.53 ERA over 45 appearances (27 starts) over parts of three Major League seasons.

Here’s the full list of the Giants’ non-roster invitees:

Pitchers (10)

RHP Matt Carasiti

RHP Tyler Cyr

RHP Rico Garcia

RHP Sean Hjelle

RHP Trey McNutt

LHP Sam Moll

RHP Carlos Navas

RHP Andrew Triggs

RHP Raffi Vizcaino

RHP Sam Wolff

Catchers (3)

Joey Bart

Tyler Heineman

Chad Tromp

Infielders (3)

Cristhian Adames

Zach Green

Drew Robinson

Outfielders (2)

Joey Rickard

Jamie Westbrook

