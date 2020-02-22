Breaking down the Giants' five CF options

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Giants waited until the second week of the regular season to acquire their everyday center fielder last year, sending three players to the Blue Jays in exchange for veteran Kevin Pillar.

After non-tendering Pillar in December, the Giants will be on the hunt for another center fielder this spring. They will have less depth and experience without Pillar in the fold, but they have several candidates who will have the opportunity to help fill the void in 2020.

Here’s a look at the five center-field options the Giants will evaluate this spring:

Billy Hamilton

Hamilton is in camp as a non-roster invitee after signing a Minor League deal with the Giants earlier this month, but he could be well positioned to make the team due to his elite speed and defense. Hamilton has been a liability at the plate throughout his career, posting a .297 on-base percentage over his seven Major League seasons, but he could still provide value by covering plenty of ground in the expansive outfield at Oracle Park and entering games as a pinch-runner. The 29-year-old accumulated seven Defensive Runs Saved in 2019 and is easily the most experienced center fielder of the group.

Steven Duggar

Duggar was the Giants’ Opening Day center fielder last year, but he struggled to establish himself as a Major League regular, batting .234 with a .619 OPS and 78 strikeouts over 261 at-bats. He was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in June and experienced another setback when he suffered a left shoulder injury while diving for a ball, which cost him the final two months of the season. Like Hamilton, Duggar’s best attributes are speed and defense, as he was worth six Defensive Runs Saved in 600 innings last season. The switch-hitting Hamilton offers a bit more versatility than Duggar, who bats left-handed, but Duggar has been tweaking his swing this spring and still has plenty of upside at age 26.

Mauricio Dubón

The Giants are interested in developing Dubón into a super-utility player and plan to try the 25-year-old middle infielder in center field this spring. Dubón’s athleticism and instincts could profile well there, but he will still have to prove that he can handle the position in Cactus League action. Dubón played the outfield in five Arizona Fall League games in 2016, but he has no professional experience there beyond that, so there will be a learning curve.

Mike Yastrzemski

Yastrzemski, 29, split his time fairly evenly among all three outfield spots over his seven seasons in the Minors before finally breaking into the big leagues with the Giants last year. He proved to be a solid defender in the Majors last year, but he made only seven appearances in center field and would probably fit best at one of the corner spots.

Jaylin Davis

Davis played center field in college at Appalachian State, but he’s been used primarily as a right fielder in the Minors. He did not see any action in center field during his September callup with the Giants last year, but he could see some time there this spring. Blessed with impressive raw power, the 25-year-old Davis has been tapped as a potential breakout candidate after making some adjustments to his swing over the offseason, but with Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson and Hunter Pence already projected to take up three outfield spots, he will likely need a big spring to crack the Opening Day roster.