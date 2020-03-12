FAQ: How coronavirus impacts Giants, MLB

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Giants had a scheduled day off from their Cactus League slate on Thursday, but it will be a while before they return to the field in any official capacity. Major League Baseball announced that all remaining Grapefruit and Cactus League games have been canceled, and the

Major League Baseball announced that all remaining Grapefruit and Cactus League games have been canceled, and the start of the 2020 regular season will be delayed due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story, but here’s a look at what we know so far:

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifying games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of the regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

Which of the Giants’ regular-season games will be impacted by the delay?

The Giants’ schedule through April 9 includes a six-game road trip to Los Angeles and Arizona, as well as a seven-game homestand against the Dodgers and D-backs.

I have tickets to the April 3 home opener against the Dodgers, what does this mean for me? What about tickets to other games?

The Giants have not yet released ticket information for fans, though details will be forthcoming.

How might this affect the Giants once play resumes?

The delayed start to the season could end up benefiting rehabbing players like left-handers Tony Watson (shoulder tightness) and Tyler Anderson (left knee surgery) and infielder Pablo Sandoval (Tommy John surgery), who will now have more time to prepare for Opening Day.

What are they saying?

“Baseball is secondary when something like this is going on,” catcher Buster Posey told reporters earlier this week.

Maria Guardado covers the Giants for MLB.com. She previously covered the Angels from 2017-18. Follow her on Twitter.