Closer OF fences part of SF bullpen relocation

The Giants announced new dimensions for Oracle Park's outfield on Thursday as part of their plan to revamp the park for the 2020 season, which includes relocating the bullpens from foul territory to their new home behind the center-field wall. Left-center field will move from 404 feet to 399 feet,

The Giants announced new dimensions for Oracle Park's outfield on Thursday as part of their plan to revamp the park for the 2020 season, which includes relocating the bullpens from foul territory to their new home behind the center-field wall.

Left-center field will move from 404 feet to 399 feet, center field will move from 399 feet to 391 feet, and "Triples Alley" in right-center field will move from 421 feet to 415 feet. The new center-field wall will be seven feet high instead of eight.

The bullpens, which had been located in foul territory since the stadium first opened in 2000, will be placed to the left and right of The Garden at Oracle Park. The Giants shared renderings of how the new bullpens will look on Thursday.

Fans will have a direct view from The Garden into the Giants' bullpen, and two new standing room terraces will be constructed next to the bleachers in left- and right-center field. The terraces will offer views of the playing field and into the bullpens.

The new dimensions could help increase the offensive output at home for the Giants, who went 35-46 while averaging only 3.35 runs per game at Oracle Park this past season, compared to 5.02 runs per game on the road. San Francisco ranked last in the National League with 63 home runs and 271 runs scored at home.

Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com.