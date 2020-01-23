Globe Life Field sign unveiled ahead of fan event

ARLINGTON -- The Globe Life Field sign has been completely installed, marking another significant moment for the Rangers' new ballpark. The prominent sign is attached to the north façade of Globe Life Field, overlooking the North Plaza adjacent to Texas Live! The unveiling of the 108-foot sign took place on

The prominent sign is attached to the north façade of Globe Life Field, overlooking the North Plaza adjacent to Texas Live! The unveiling of the 108-foot sign took place on Thursday morning.

Globe Life Field is scheduled to be ready at the beginning of March, in time for Texas' March 23 exhibition game against the Cardinals. The Rangers' home opener is scheduled for March 31 against the Angels.

Rangers fans can get a good look at the new ballpark on Saturday. The club will host the 2020 Texas Rangers Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. CT.

The event, open to the public at no charge, will allow fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at Globe Life Field. A viewing area will be set up on the outfield main concourse of the new park, providing a great sightline of the playing field, seating bowl and retractable roof areas. The viewing area will be accessible from Texas Rangers Plaza, adjacent to Texas Live!

Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! will also feature:

• Autograph sessions with Rangers players and coaches in PBR at Texas Live! between 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. CT.

• Question-and-answer sessions with Rangers’ executives and players at Troy’s, located on the first floor of Texas Live! between 10:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m. CT.

• Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez will be making a special appearance at Pudge’s Pizza, located on the second floor of Texas Live!

• Fans of all ages will be invited to take photos and share them to their social accounts at the Photo Booth located near Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint on the first floor of Texas Live!

• The Globe Life Field sales center, located in the former Hall of Fame space at Globe Life Park in Arlington, will be open, and fans can see a model of the new park, as well as receive season ticket information for the inaugural year at Globe Life Field.

• Fans can visit the Batter’s Eye Club located in Vandergriff Plaza at Globe Life Park in Arlington for the Rangers Foundation’s annual sale. Memorabilia, promotional items, media guides and more from the past 20 years are priced from $1 and up. Proceeds from this sale will benefit the Foundation’s programming for youth baseball, youth health, youth education and youth in crisis. Fans can access the Foundation Sale through the Grand Slam Gift Shop on Randol Mill Rd.

• Comerica Peek at the Park attendees will receive an exclusive discount for the Grand Slam Gift Shop by bringing in their Comerica Peek at the Park guide. Fans can also shop for authenticated items at the Rangers Authentics table, located in the Arlington Backyard. Comerica Peek at the Park guides will be available at each entrance to Texas Live!

Free parking will be available in Lots B and J. Due to the ongoing construction at both Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park in Arlington, Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! has been scheduled instead of the Rangers’ traditional Fan Fest event. For more information, please call 972-RANGERS or visit texasrangers.com/peekatthepark.

Rangers announce front-office promotions

• Senior vice president of operations and events Sean Decker has been promoted to executive vice president of sports and entertainment. Decker directs the Rangers’ entertainment events at both Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park in Arlington, leads the team’s retail and authentics department and oversees a pair of Rangers' Minor League affiliates in Class A Hickory and Class A Advanced Down East.

• Vice president and controller Starr Gulledge has been promoted to senior vice president of finance. She is in her 23rd season in the Rangers’ finance and accounting department after joining the organization in June 1997.

• Vice president of ballpark operations and guest services Mike Healy has been promoted to senior vice president of venue operations and guest experience. He oversees the management of facilities, guest services, security, grounds and parking operations for both the new Globe Life Field and the reconfigured Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Nadel benefit scheduled

Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel's ninth annual "Birthday Benefit Concert" will be held on April 29 at the Kessler Theater in Dallas.

All proceeds benefit Focus on Teens, an organization that supports homeless teens attending DFW public schools. R&B sensation The War and Treaty will headline the show, with Nicole Atkins opening.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT at thekessler.org. Nadel, the 2014 winner of the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting excellence will be entering his 42nd year as a Rangers announcer and his 26th as lead voice on the radio.

