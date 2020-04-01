Canning cleared to begin throwing program

ANAHEIM -- The Angels received some good news on right-hander Griffin Canning, as he was cleared to begin a throwing program after a follow-up evaluation, general manager Billy Eppler said Wednesday. Canning, who received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his right elbow on March 6, will continue to build

ANAHEIM -- The Angels received some good news on right-hander Griffin Canning , as he was cleared to begin a throwing program after a follow-up evaluation, general manager Billy Eppler said Wednesday.

Canning, who received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his right elbow on March 6, will continue to build up the intensity of his throwing program and could be throwing off a mound by the end of April. It’s a positive sign for Canning, who remains optimistic he’ll be able to avoid surgery.

Canning has had elbow issues in each of the last two years, missing time with elbow inflammation twice last season, including getting shut down for the year in mid-August. He then felt discomfort in his elbow in Spring Training after a start against the Dodgers on Feb. 26 and was diagnosed with “chronic changes” in his elbow. He received the injection in his elbow after a receiving a second opinion in early March.

The 23-year-old is coming off a solid rookie year, posting a 4.58 ERA with 96 strikeouts, 30 walks and 14 homers allowed in 90 1/3 innings. The second-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of UCLA was projected to be the club’s fourth starter after veterans Andrew Heaney, Julio Teheran and Dylan Bundy.

