Pirates, OF Heredia agree to deal (sources)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates added to their outfield depth on Thursday, agreeing to sign free agent Guillermo Heredia to a Major League contract.

The club has not confirmed the signing, which is pending a physical exam, according to two sources. Francys Romero of LasMayores.com first reported the agreement.

Heredia, 28, has played parts of four seasons with the Mariners and Rays. He is known primarily for his defense, as he can capably play all three outfield positions. He should fit in with the Pirates as an extra outfielder -- unless they trade Starling Marte, in which case Heredia could see more regular time in left or center field.

The Cuban outfielder was a popular teammate during his one season in Tampa Bay, highly regarded for his emotional leadership and ability to keep the clubhouse loose. But the Rays non-tendered Heredia last month because he was out of Minor League options and about to enter the salary arbitration process for the first time.

Heredia spent most of last season backing up Kevin Kiermaier in center field, and he hit just .225/.306/.363 with five homers in 231 plate appearances over 89 games. He owns a career .240 batting average, .317 on-base percentage and .342 slugging percentage with 17 homers in 382 games.

Heredia totaled four Outs Above Average last season, according to Statcast. His best defensive work throughout his career has come in center field, according to the Outs Above Average metric, but he has shown an ability to play all three spots.

That versatility could come in handy for the Pirates, depending on how the next few months shake out.

If the season began today, the Pirates would run out an outfield of Bryan Reynolds in left, Marte in center and Gregory Polanco in right. But Marte’s name has popped up in trade rumors over the last month, and it remains to be seen how Polanco’s surgically repaired left shoulder will hold up this season.

Reynolds is capable of playing left or center field, but it’s worth noting that the Pirates’ home ballpark essentially requires two center field-caliber defenders to handle those two positions. Heredia, if he cracks the roster, would seem to satisfy that need. As a right-handed hitter, he would also be a natural platoon partner for the lefty-hitting Polanco in right field.