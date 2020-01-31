10 stats that show Hank Aaron's greatness

Two numbers will be tied to Hank Aaron forever. There was 715, the number of career home runs he reached to dethrone Babe Ruth as the all-time big fly king in 1974, in one of the most iconic moments in sports history. And then there was 755, Aaron’s ultimate total,

There was 715, the number of career home runs he reached to dethrone Babe Ruth as the all-time big fly king in 1974, in one of the most iconic moments in sports history. And then there was 755, Aaron’s ultimate total, and a record that stood for another 31 years.

Aaron’s legacy is about so much more than numbers, of course. But even focusing on the statistical side of the ledger, 715 and 755 only scratch the surface of what Hammerin’ Hank accomplished over his long and legendary career.

Here is a look at 10 facts and figures to know about one of the greatest players to pick up a bat:

1. No off years

One surprising aspect of Aaron’s 755 career home runs is that he produced them without hitting more than 47 in a single season. A total of 47 players have produced a higher single-season total than Aaron ever did -- 15 of them multiple times -- and yet Aaron sits second on the all-time list behind Barry Bonds .

Aaron managed that through his relentless consistency. He is one of five players to post at least eight 40-homer seasons, one of two (along with Alex Rodriguez ) to have 15 30-homer seasons and is the only player to go deep 20-plus times in 20 different years. Those years came consecutively from 1955-74. Aaron failed to reach that threshold only as a 20-year-old rookie in 1954, and as a 41- and 42-year-old in 1975-76.

2. Built to last

You don’t hit 755 home runs without being a paragon of durability and longevity. Aaron’s 3,298 games played puts him 10 behind Carl Yastrzemski for second all time. ( Pete Rose is No. 1 with 3,562 games.) Aaron played at least 150 games 14 times and at least 120 games 21 times, tying Rose for the most such seasons in MLB history. Aaron also ranks third in plate appearances (13,941).

3. Age is just a number

One thing that stands out about Aaron is that he was a tremendous young player and a tremendous old player. As for the former, he is one of 25 position players to produce a 6-WAR season at age 21 or younger, per Baseball-Reference, and ranks 12th in total WAR through age 25 (38.6). But he is also seventh in WAR at age 35 or older (31.4). Aaron’s two highest single-season OPS figures actually came at ages 37 (1.079) and 39 (1.045, albeit in only 120 games). In the five seasons from 1969-73, when Aaron was 35-39 years old, he led all Major Leaguers in slugging (.601) and OPS (.997).

4. Leaderboard legend

In addition to home runs, games and plate appearances, Aaron ranks third all-time in hits (3,771), fourth in runs scored (2,174), first in total bases (6,856), first in extra-base hits (1,477), first in RBIs (2,297), fourth in intentional walks (293) and fifth in WAR for position players (143). He is one of six players to reach the hallowed milestones of 3,000 hits and 500 homers.

5. Total domination

Think about those 6,856 total bases. That total is 722 more than second-place Stan Musial -- about twice the amount produced by 2019 Major League leader Rafael Devers (359). How much is 6,856? It equates to 1,714 home runs, 2,285 triples or 3,428 doubles. If a player matched Ruth’s single-season record of 457 total bases and kept that up for 15 years, he would still be one base short of Aaron.

6. Afraid of no one

Aaron’s most-faced pitcher was, by far, Hall of Famer Don Drysdale . The two matched up 249 times, or 51 more than any other opponent against Aaron. In his career, Drysdale allowed only a .645 OPS, yet Aaron was not the least bit bothered by the intimidating Dodgers right-hander. He homered 17 times and hit .267/.345/.579, good for a .925 OPS that almost exactly matched Aaron’s career mark of .928.

Drysdale was one of 13 Hall of Fame pitchers Aaron faced at least 25 times in his career. Aaron managed at least an .820 OPS against nine of them, with particular success facing Sandy Koufax (1.077 OPS in 130 PA) and Steve Carlton (1.025 OPS in 81 PA).

7. Shining bright

Aaron is the all-time All-Star, with a record 25 selections. The caveat to that number is that it includes four seasons (1959-62) in which there were multiple games. Still, Aaron was selected as an All-Star in 21 seasons (1955-75), more than any other player. He started a Midsummer Classic 17 times, behind only Willie Mays (18).

8. A high floor

Aaron wasn’t making all of those All-Star teams just from inertia. Beginning with his second season in 1955, he produced at least 6 WAR in 15 straight years through 1969. For context, only 13 position players reached that mark in 2019, which is about average for a single season. That 15-season streak is a record, and Aaron’s 16 total seasons meeting the 6-WAR threshold ties Bonds for the most by a position player.

9. October excellence

Aaron didn’t get many chances to play in the postseason, but when he did, he took advantage by batting .362/.405/.710 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 17 games. In two of his three series (1957 World Series, 1969 National League Championship Series), he homered three times. Among those with at least 70 career postseason plate appearances, he ranks sixth in average, fourth in slugging and fourth in OPS.

10. Hard-to-get hardware

Despite all the production and accolades, it’s a bit shocking that Aaron is not among the 31 players to capture multiple MVP Awards. He won for the only time in 1957, which was his fourth season. Aaron never finished as the runner-up, either. But he placed third a whopping six times, received votes in 19 straight seasons (1955-73) and is tied for eighth all-time in “MVP shares,” per Baseball-Reference.