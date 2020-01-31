10 stats that show Hank Aaron's greatness
Two numbers will be tied to Hank Aaron forever. There was 715, the number of career home runs he reached to dethrone Babe Ruth as the all-time big fly king in 1974, in one of the most iconic moments in sports history. And then there was 755, Aaron’s ultimate total,
Aaron’s legacy is about so much more than numbers, of course. But even focusing on the statistical side of the ledger, 715 and 755 only scratch the surface of what Hammerin’ Hank accomplished over his long and legendary career.
Here is a look at 10 facts and figures to know about one of the greatest players to pick up a bat:
1. No off years
One surprising aspect of Aaron’s 755 career home runs is that he produced them without hitting more than 47 in a single season. A total of 47 players have produced a higher single-season total than Aaron ever did -- 15 of them multiple times -- and yet Aaron sits second on the all-time list behind
Aaron managed that through his relentless consistency. He is one of five players to post at least eight 40-homer seasons, one of two (along with
2. Built to last
You don’t hit 755 home runs without being a paragon of durability and longevity. Aaron’s 3,298 games played puts him 10 behind
3. Age is just a number
One thing that stands out about Aaron is that he was a tremendous young player and a tremendous old player. As for the former, he is one of 25 position players to produce a 6-WAR season at age 21 or younger, per Baseball-Reference, and ranks 12th in total WAR through age 25 (38.6). But he is also seventh in WAR at age 35 or older (31.4). Aaron’s two highest single-season OPS figures actually came at ages 37 (1.079) and 39 (1.045, albeit in only 120 games). In the five seasons from 1969-73, when Aaron was 35-39 years old, he led all Major Leaguers in slugging (.601) and OPS (.997).
4. Leaderboard legend
In addition to home runs, games and plate appearances, Aaron ranks third all-time in hits (3,771), fourth in runs scored (2,174), first in total bases (6,856), first in extra-base hits (1,477), first in RBIs (2,297), fourth in intentional walks (293) and fifth in WAR for position players (143). He is one of six players to reach the hallowed milestones of 3,000 hits and 500 homers.
5. Total domination
Think about those 6,856 total bases. That total is 722 more than second-place
6. Afraid of no one
Aaron’s most-faced pitcher was, by far, Hall of Famer
Drysdale was one of 13 Hall of Fame pitchers Aaron faced at least 25 times in his career. Aaron managed at least an .820 OPS against nine of them, with particular success facing
7. Shining bright
Aaron is the all-time All-Star, with a record 25 selections. The caveat to that number is that it includes four seasons (1959-62) in which there were multiple games. Still, Aaron was selected as an All-Star in 21 seasons (1955-75), more than any other player. He started a Midsummer Classic 17 times, behind only
8. A high floor
Aaron wasn’t making all of those All-Star teams just from inertia. Beginning with his second season in 1955, he produced at least 6 WAR in 15 straight years through 1969. For context, only 13 position players reached that mark in 2019, which is about average for a single season. That 15-season streak is a record, and Aaron’s 16 total seasons meeting the 6-WAR threshold ties Bonds for the most by a position player.
9. October excellence
Aaron didn’t get many chances to play in the postseason, but when he did, he took advantage by batting .362/.405/.710 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 17 games. In two of his three series (1957 World Series, 1969 National League Championship Series), he homered three times. Among those with at least 70 career postseason plate appearances, he ranks sixth in average, fourth in slugging and fourth in OPS.
10. Hard-to-get hardware
Despite all the production and accolades, it’s a bit shocking that Aaron is not among the 31 players to capture multiple MVP Awards. He won for the only time in 1957, which was his fourth season. Aaron never finished as the runner-up, either. But he placed third a whopping six times, received votes in 19 straight seasons (1955-73) and is tied for eighth all-time in “MVP shares,” per Baseball-Reference.
Andrew Simon is a research analyst for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @AndrewSimonMLB.