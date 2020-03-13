Here are the hardest-hit home runs in MLB

If you turned away -- or even blinked for a second -- you may have missed these home runs. They're the hardest-hit homers that Statcast has tracked since its 2015 debut, and they got out of stadiums in a hurry. Two names have been most closely associated with the home

If you turned away -- or even blinked for a second -- you may have missed these home runs. They're the hardest-hit homers that Statcast has tracked since its 2015 debut, and they got out of stadiums in a hurry.

Two names have been most closely associated with the home run exit velocity leaderboards: Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge . The current Yankees teammates have combined to hit each of the nine hardest homers in Statcast history.

Below is a quick look at the top 13 -- as well as the best of the non-Stanton/Judge group.

1) Stanton: 121.7 mph

Date: Aug. 9, 2018, vs. TEX

Stanton picked up the Yankees' offensive responsibilities with Judge sidelined with a chip fracture in his wrist, seemingly pounding pitch after pitch with authority. His record-setting home run -- which gave him three straight games with a dinger -- was hit hardest of all, slicing through the warm Bronx night and into the second deck of the left-field seats at Yankee Stadium.

Only one ball of any kind has been hit harder under Statcast tracking, and that also belonged to Stanton. He hit a 122.2 mph single on the final day of the 2017 season, when he was chasing his 60th homer of the campaign.

2) Judge: 121.1 mph

Date: June 10, 2017, vs. BAL

Judge's hardest homer came amid an offensive deluge for the Yankees, who sent 10 men to the plate against Orioles starter Chris Tillman in the first inning. The blast -- along with Judge's performance in the 2017 Home Run Derby -- helped the outfielder establish himself as a superstar in the game.

3) Judge: 119.4 mph

Date: April 28, 2017, vs. BAL

Judge's damage against the Orioles wasn't limited to tape-measure home runs. His 1.637 OPS against Baltimore in 2017 finished as the second-best in history by any player against a single opponent (min. 85 plate appearances), behind only Babe Ruth's 1.720 OPS against the Indians in 1921.

4) Stanton: 119.3 mph

Date: June 6, 2018, vs. TOR

Stanton's personal hardest homer before his record-setter was both crushed and timely; the 416-foot laser beam came just after Judge's 13th-inning homer that broke a scoreless tie with the Blue Jays. Stanton's follow-up provided welcome insurance in the Pinstripes' 3-0 win.

5) Stanton: 119.2 mph

Date: June 23, 2015, vs. STL

Stanton's hardest tater in a Marlins uniform was majestic in every sense of the word. Hit up toward the glass windows at the back of Marlins Park, Stanton's shot off the Cardinals' Carlos Martinez went a projected 479 feet.

6) Stanton: 118.7 mph

Date: Sept. 28, 2017, vs. ATL

Few hitters in recent memory can claim they were as locked in as Stanton was late in 2017, when he went on a blistering pace to approach 60 home runs. Even more remarkable was how hard Stanton was hitting some of those homers, none harder than his 59th and final dinger, off Braves pitcher Rex Brothers .

7) Judge: 118.6 mph

Date: June 11, 2017, vs. BAL

Part three of Judge's dominance against the Orioles on this list is a blast that no one in Yankee Stadium that day is likely to forget. Struck with both elite exit velocity and an ideal 28-degree launch angle, Judge's rocket sailed over the left-center concourse at Yankee Stadium for a projected 495-foot distance reading from Statcast. It tied Kris Bryant for the second-longest homer tracked by Statcast at the time, behind only Stanton's 504-foot blast at Colorado's Coors Field on Aug. 6, 2016.

"I've seen him hit homers, but that one from today is just incredible," said Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez . "I've never seen anything like that."

8) Stanton: 118.5 mph

Date: April 23, 2015, vs. PHI

Stanton broke in the Statcast technology with force in the first month of the '15 season, pulverizing an offering from Phillies pitcher Justin De Fratus and sending a heat-seeking laser to left with an incredibly low 13-degree launch angle. This is one of a small handful of homers tracked with a launch angle below 15 degrees in Statcast history.

9) Judge: 118.4 mph

Date: July 4, 2017, vs. TOR

This homer left a mark -- literally. Judge's 456-foot Independence Day firework left a noticeable dent in a metal casement in left-center at Yankee Stadium.

10-T) Judge: 118.3 mph

Date: Sept. 30, 2017, vs. KC

Like Stanton's final homer of 2017, Judge's swan song that year was anything but cheap. With the rookie home run record already in tow, Judge took a victory lap on this 484-foot shot that helped him pass Babe Ruth for the most homers by any player at Yankee Stadium in a single season.

10-T) Pete Alonso : 118.3 mph

Date: April 11, 2019, vs. ATL

For much of Spring Training, there was talk about whether Alonso, a slugging prospect, would be on the Opening Day roster. He was, and the Mets were quickly rewarded for that decision. On his way to a rookie-record 53 homers, Alonso went deep six times in his first 11 starts, including this "splashdown" shot that sizzled over Atlanta's center-field wall as if struck by a driver.

10-T) Aristides Aquino : 118.3 mph

Date: Aug. 8, 2019, vs. CHC

The Reds' rookie, playing in just his seventh game after being called up, put himself in good company. His third homer of the season, in an August when he went on to hit 14, came screaming off the bat against Cole Hamels. That's how you earn the nickname "The Punisher."

10-T) Gary Sánchez: 118.3 mph

Date: May 3, 2019, vs. MIN

Judge and Stanton aren't the only Yankees who can bash. Sánchez has launched some rockets of his own, including this one, which capped a two-homer game for the power-hitting catcher.

Hardest home runs hit by players other than Stanton or Judge:

1-T) Alonso: 118.3 mph

Date: April 11, 2019, vs. ATL

1-T) Aquino: 118.3 mph

Date: Aug. 8, 2019, vs. CHC

1-T) Sánchez: 118.3 mph

Date: May 3, 2019, vs. MIN

4-T) Joey Gallo : 117.5 mph

Date: June 5, 2018, vs. OAK

4-T) Hanley Ramirez: 117.5 mph

Date: April 11, 2018, vs. NYY

6) Carlos González: 117.4 mph

Date: April 4, 2016, vs. ARI

7) Marcell Ozuna: 117.2 mph

Date: April 3, 2018, vs. MIL

8-T) Nomar Mazara: 117.1 mph

Date: May 9, 2018, vs. DET

8-T) Kyle Schwarber: 117.1 mph

Date: April 24, 2018, at CLE

10) Alonso: 117.0 mph

Date: June 20, 2019, at CHC