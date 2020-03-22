PlayInside with Reynolds' DIY baseball drills

If you love baseball, chances are you miss being able to play and watch the game. The good news is, we've got a solution for both. If you're craving baseball on your screen, check out these full-length classic games on MLB's YouTube channel. And if you're missing being on the

If you love baseball, chances are you miss being able to play and watch the game. The good news is, we've got a solution for both. If you're craving baseball on your screen, check out these full-length classic games on MLB's YouTube channel. And if you're missing being on the field, MLB Network analyst and former MLB second baseman Harold Reynolds has you covered with a social media clinic that will help you keep your skills sharp.

In a series of tweets, as well as on Instagram, Reynolds goes through some practical and fun drills you can do at home. All you need is a tennis ball and a wall.

Reynolds goes through techniques for fielding ground balls and footwork for turning double plays, as well as relay transfers and the four-seam grip on the baseball. And it's all while practicing safe social distancing in the comfort of your own home.

Baseball will be back, but in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to keep yourself sharp with creative drills. Stay on top of your game.