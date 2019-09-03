Ryu agrees to deal with Blue Jays (sources)

The Blue Jays have agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with Hyun-Jin Ryu, sources told MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez and Mark Feinsand. The deal includes a limited no-trade clause with no opt-outs. The club has not confirmed. The addition of the 32-year-old left-hander -- who finished second behind Mets right-hander

The addition of the 32-year-old left-hander -- who finished second behind Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom in the National League Cy Young Award voting after posting a Major League-leading 2.32 ERA over 29 starts for the Dodgers in 2019 -- would offer an ace to a rotation that recently added Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson.

Ryu’s contract would also be the third-largest in total value in franchise history, behind Russell Martin’s five-year, $82 million deal (2014) and Vernon Wells’ seven-year $126 million extension (2006).

Toronto has a promising crop of young position players but had been looking for an accomplished starter to lead its rotation. Ryu should fill that void in 2020 and beyond, provided he can stay healthy. The left-hander made just 41 appearances (40 starts) from 2015-18, as he was hampered by persistent injuries.

Ryu was a free agent in each of the last two years. He accepted the Dodgers' qualifying offer last offseason, returning to the club for $17.9 million on a one-year deal. That decision ended up working out well for the veteran southpaw, who was ineligible for the QO this time around and thus had no Draft compensation tied to him.

Ryu, a native of South Korea, pitched seven seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization before joining the Dodgers in December 2012. He owns a lifetime 2.98 ERA (129 ERA+) over 126 appearances (125 starts) in the big leagues.