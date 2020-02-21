Inbox: Early thoughts on N. Lopez, 1B, Matheny
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Cactus League schedule is underway, and the Royals will have a ton of evaluating to perform over the next five weeks.
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Cactus League schedule is underway, and the Royals will have a ton of evaluating to perform over the next five weeks.
There are 68 players in camp, 39 of those pitchers. And there are precious few spots available on the 26-man roster so the competition should be intense, especially for bullpen spots.
With that, let’s get to your questions for this week’s Royals Inbox.
In your eyes, how's Nicky Lopez looking? I'm a Lopez believer and hope the extra muscle is translating to more drive.— Ian Cook (@Wuropp) February 20, 2020
Second baseman
In your opinion MCBroom, O’Hearn or possibly even Dozier the starting First Baseman ?— Donald Caldwell (@uncleted55) February 20, 2020
New manager Mike Matheny has raved about
• Notes: Friends to battle at 1B; Lopez bulks up
I know they haven’t played yet, but Who do you think has a better shot at making the club? Holland or Rosenthal? Or both/neither?— Bryce (@BPerryKC) February 20, 2020
It’s obviously way early but I think there’s a decent chance both make the team.
What’s the biggest difference so far from 2019 Ned Yost squad to Mike Matheny 2020 squad?— Austin (@Bonsell4) February 20, 2020
It’s only been two weeks, and this shouldn’t be perceived as any type of criticism of Ned, but the intensity level seems higher this camp. And part of that just could be that the players are trying to impress a new boss. Our private beat writer sessions have a different tone than those we had with Ned. Matheny has a sense of humor, and it comes out in our sessions, but there’s just no hint of sarcasm, which was kind of Ned’s endearing trait. And no, Matheny hasn’t once made fun of my attire. Yet.
Could Bubic, Singer, Lynch, and Kowar all make their debuts this season?— Kellen (@Ke11en10) February 20, 2020
It would be surprising if
If we’re being realistic how many games are the Royals hoping to get out of Mondesi this year?— luis gardea (@luis2gardea) February 20, 2020
The Royals’ coaching and medical staffs’ top priority with
Why are Lopez and Sparkman better suited for the bullpen and what specific roles would they play there?— Brian Wood (@bengrimm1969) February 21, 2020
Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred believe both
Do you get the vibe that players like Matheny? It’s very early, but do you feel that the clubhouse is “healthy”— Alabaster (@yaboykstak) February 21, 2020
The sense I get is that the players have a lot of respect for Matheny already, and also maybe are even a little intimidated. I’ve had several players tell me that Matheny has an unmistakable presence to him (I can sense that, too). What strikes you about Matheny is that there is always a tremendous amount of thought that goes into everything he says. He’s very deliberate that way. But as I mentioned before, he does have a sense of humor that comes through in our daily private sessions.
Jeffrey Flanagan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter at @FlannyMLB.