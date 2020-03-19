Which prospects have Hall of Fame potential?

While we know there’s no baseball going on right now, that doesn’t mean we can’t talk baseball, right? That was the thought when I put out the call for Inbox questions this week. And we got some good ones that made me look at both the past and the future.

Stay safe out there!

1- name 10 minor leaguers who have potential to be a hall of gamer in 25 years

2- what do you think of Marco Luciano and his potential? — 🇺🇸 (@EZazon) March 17, 2020

I checked in to make sure this was a question for Hall of Famers, not Hall of Gamers (which would also be interesting!) and that was, indeed a typo.

So, the easy thing here would be to just take the top 10 from our Top 100, but I’ll try to dig a little deeper by looking at younger guys with upside.

From that Top 10, I’d pluck:

1. Wander Franco, SS, Rays

4. Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles

5. MacKenzie Gore, LHP, Padres

6. Jo Adell, OF, Angels

10. Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals

Then, from the non-top 10 group, I’ll take:

18. Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners

35. Marco Luciano, SS, Giants (this should answer your question about his upside)

43. Kristian Robinson, OF, D-backs

54. Jasson Dominguez, OF, Yankees

63. Francisco Alvarez, C, Mets

A couple of take-aways on this. One is that projecting pitchers at that level of superstardom is hard these days. The limits on innings, etc., made it tough for me to pull the trigger on, say, Jesus Luzardo (who might be the 2nd pitcher I’d pick). The other thing to consider is that the path from top prospect to Hall of Famer isn’t followed that often. Look at the all-prospect roster I put together below. How many of those guys are headed to Cooperstown? Mauer, Trout, Verlander and Scherzer?

What would be your all-time lineup and pitching rotation of prospects that you have covered over the years? — Andrew (@supersoxfan79) March 16, 2020

This is a fantastic thing to ponder for sure. Our first year of ranking prospects on this site was in 2004, so I’m going to use that as my starting point, if that’s OK with you.

I took a couple of things into account here. One, of course, was success in the big leagues. But I also looked at prospect status, so you’ll see some newer names on there. There are many ways you could slice this one up, but here’s what I ended up with.

C Joe Mauer (No. 1, 2004), 55.3 WAR

1B Ryan Zimmerman (No. 6, 2006), 38.5 WAR

2B Gleyber Torres (No. 3, 2017),6.7 WAR

3B Manny Machado (No 6, 2012), 36.7 WAR

SS Francisco Lindor (No. 4, 2015), 27.6 WAR

OF Mike Trout (No. 1, 2011), 72.8 WAR

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. (No. 2, 2018), 9.9 WAR

OF Bryce Harper (No. 2, 2012), 31.8 WAR

DH Christian Yelich (No. 13, 2013), 31.8 WAR

SP Justin Verlander (No. 5, 2006), 71.6 WAR

SP Clayton Kershaw (No. 4, 2008), 67.9 WAR

SP Max Scherzer (No. 35, 2008), 60.1 WAR

SP José Fernández (No. 7, 2013), 14.2 WAR

SP Stephen Strasburg (No. 2, 2010), 33.5 WAR

Among the "not quite ready to put on there" group, I’d include Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at third and maybe Keston Hiura at second.

Which 2019 draftee will be the first to make the bigs? Which has the highest ceiling? — Alex Pollack (@alex_pollack0) March 16, 2020

My first instinct for these questions is always to look at college pitching, either an advanced touch and feel starter or a reliever who has big league caliber stuff. It’s been a bit of a mixed bag over the last five years:

2018: Nico Hoerner, SS, Cubs

2017: Kyle Wright, RHP, Braves

2016: Austin Hays, OF, Orioles

2015: Carson Fulmer, RHP, White Sox

2014: Brandon Finnegan, LHP, Royals

Finnegan was a rare case as a guy who made it to the big leagues the year he was drafted. Fulmer beat Alex Bregman by a few days from that ’15 Draft class. So as you can see, it can really depend. So I’ll give you a pitcher and two hitters I think can get there fast from the Class of 2019.

On the mound, I’m looking at Nick Lodolo, the Reds’ top pick (No. 7 overall). His advanced feel for pitching, combined with his excellent stuff make him an excellent candidate. I could see him going to Double-A for his first full season and being ready by the end of that year, kind of like Wright was.

Hitter-wise, I think either the No. 3 or 4 picks of the Draft are the best choices. The former is Andrew Vaughn of the White Sox; the latter is JJ Bleday with the Marlins. Both were advanced college hitters with the ability to hit for average and power. Both made it to Class A Advanced Leagues and could start their first full seasons in Double-A. Who gets there first might depend on opportunity on the big league roster.