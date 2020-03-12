FAQ: How coronavirus impacts Indians, MLB

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the remainder of Spring Training games have been canceled and the start of the regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. In response to the news, Indians front

In response to the news, Indians front office personnel worked throughout the rest of the afternoon to come up with a plan for their club for the time being. The team is expected to address how they will proceed on Friday morning, but released the following statement in the wake of the announcement:

“We are aware of Commissioner Robert Manfred’s decision today to delay the start of the 2020 MLB regular season by at least two weeks and suspending Spring Training games. We fully support today’s decision as the safety of our community, fans and our employees/uniformed staff is of the utmost importance. We will provide further details as soon as we have more clarity from MLB on the status of the start of our season.”

As the club works together to figure out exactly how it’ll move forward, let’s take a look at everything we know now:

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifying games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of the regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

How might this affect the Indians once play resumes?

The Indians are prioritizing health during this time, as the game has taken a backseat to the safety of their players and staff. But the minimum of a two-week delay to start the regular season may make a few impacts on the Tribe’s potential roster.

Mike Clevinger (partial meniscus tear) and Carlos Carrasco (right elbow inflammation) were questionable for the first week of the season, but were projected to return shortly after. Both right-handers should be able to return to full strength and could be able to rejoin the rotation once play is able to resume.

Outfielder Oscar Mercado (left wrist sprain) had already projected that he’d be ready to play by March 26 and should be cleared in plenty of time to be able to settle back in as the Tribe’s starting center fielder.

What series fall in the first two weeks of the season?

As previously stated, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. As of now, Opening Day has been pushed back two weeks and the games during that time frame have not been canceled.

It’s still uncertain how the schedule will unfold, but the Indians were expected to open the season at home with three games against the Tigers and three games against the White Sox. In the second week, the team was then slated to hit the road for a four-game series in Detroit before stopping in Minnesota for a three-game set.

MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time.

What are they saying?

“This is when society gets together and helps each other out,” Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “Out of this, we can get something positive and that will be all being in a much better spot when it comes to taking care of each other. Because, at times, we’re not at peace with each other. I think now, we’ve got a really good chance of helping each other out, being there for each other and being good Samaritans, helping others and looking out for each other.”

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.