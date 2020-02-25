J.D. Davis to have MRI on jammed shoulder

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- The first notable injury of Mets camp struck a significant member of the starting lineup. J.D. Davis left Tuesday’s game against the Tigers in the fifth inning after jamming his left shoulder on a diving defensive attempt. Despite calling the shoulder “stiff and a little

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- The first notable injury of Mets camp struck a significant member of the starting lineup. J.D. Davis left Tuesday’s game against the Tigers in the fifth inning after jamming his left shoulder on a diving defensive attempt. Despite calling the shoulder “stiff and a little tender,” Davis believes he has avoided the worst.

“Right now, it feels fine,” Davis said during the later innings of the game in Lakeland, Fla. “It feels dead, feels weak right now, a little stiff. But it’s OK right now, it’s fine.”

Asked his concern level, Davis replied: “Probably like a two and a half, three out of 10.”

Starting at third base for the Mets, Davis dove to his left to field a Cameron Maybin grounder in the fifth. He stayed motionless on the ground for a few moments after the hit, then spent some time being tended to by a trainer. Eventually, Davis walked off the field alongside the trainer.

A Tigers doctor later examined Davis at Joker Marchant Stadium, running him through tests to diagnose any labrum or rotator-cuff damage. Those came back negative, but Davis is scheduled for a 9 a.m. ET MRI exam on Wednesday to confirm the lack of structural damage.

“Just taking it day to day right now,” Davis said. “It was a little bit of pain, but it’s fine now.”

A breakout star last season, Davis hit .307 with 22 home runs and an .895 OPS in 453 plate appearances. Defensively, he spent most of his time in left field, starting there regularly in the second half of the season.

Entering 2020, Davis again projects as the Mets’ starting left fielder, but he has also received significant reps at third base -- his natural position -- this spring. Jeff McNeil will start most days at third unless he is needed elsewhere on the diamond.