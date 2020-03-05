Notes: Realmuto leads off; Harper rakes again
CLEARWATER, Fla. -- J.T. Realmuto does not think of himself as a leadoff hitter, which is understandable. He is a catcher. Catchers do not lead off. But Phillies manager Joe Girardi is toying with the idea of Realmuto hitting first, at least while Andrew McCutchen recovers from ACL surgery on
But Phillies manager Joe Girardi is toying with the idea of Realmuto hitting first, at least while
“Maybe that’s why Joe had the idea,” Realmuto said during the Phillies’ 5-3 victory over the Blue Jays at Spectrum Field on Thursday afternoon. “I don’t know how much there is to that. To be honest, a lot of times, [in] my first at-bat I feel so rushed. You’re coming off the field, especially if you had a long first half of the inning, and I was catching the first half of the inning. ... But the numbers don’t show that [I’m feeling rushed] because I’ve had some success there. Maybe sometimes, you’re [the first one up], pitchers will be more inclined to give you good pitches to hit, and [will] throw more fastballs because they don’t want to walk the first guy. So, that might be why I’ve had success there, because guys are just trying to pound the zone and no one wants to walk the leadoff guy.”
The only catcher in baseball history to lead off the game more than 100 times in his career is Jason Kendall, who did it 463 times, according to Baseball Reference. The only two catchers in Phillies history to start a game at catcher in the leadoff spot are Andrew Knapp (twice in 2018) and Frank Roth (once in 1904).
“Whatever Joe thinks the best lineup is, I’m pretty comfortable with hitting anywhere he asks me to,” Realmuto said. “[Girardi] came and talked to me. He said the same thing that he said to you guys. Nothing [is] set in stone.”
Of course, everybody is wondering if the Phillies and Realmuto will agree on a contract extension before Opening Day. Sources indicated that negotiations are moving slowly.
“There’s no update,” Realmuto said. “We’re talking, but we’ll leave it at that.”
Seranthony is ready to roll
“I feel ready right now,” he said through the team’s interpreter.
Domínguez seems like a smart bet to make Philadelphia's Opening Day roster, barring a setback. He missed much of last season because of an injury to his right elbow.
“Really pleased with it,” Girardi said. “The ball’s coming out really well.”
Hustle double
“It was great,” Girardi said. “It's what you try to tell your baserunners. When you force action and [the fielders] have to speed up, a lot of times they make a mistake. It doesn't happen if you don't run hard out of the box. They still [could have] had him. But [the fielder] knew he had to rush. He went down to grab it and he dropped it. And that's all it took. Putting pressure on forces them to make mistakes.”
Extra bases
• Right-hander Spencer Howard (the Phillies' No. 2 prospect and No. 34 overall) faced live hitters on Thursday. The Phillies are bringing Howard along slowly with the hope that he might help them later this season. “I know it's something we won't share with everyone -- our plan,” Girardi said. “But I think when you start talking about Spencer Howard, we're all excited. He is a big-time talent. The thing is, we want him around 10 years from now, too. You have to be really smart with how you handle it.”
Up next
Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta faces the Tigers at 1:05 p.m. ET on Friday in Lakeland. It is his third start this spring, including a scrimmage. Arrieta is coming back from season-ending elbow surgery in 2019.
Todd Zolecki has covered the Phillies since 2003, and for MLB.com since 2009.