Notes: Barria aggressive in debut; Ohtani throws

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Right-hander Jaime Barria , who is among the candidates competing for the fifth spot in the Angels' rotation this spring, started off Cactus League play on the right foot, throwing two scoreless innings in a 7-5 win over the Rockies on Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Barria allowed one hit -- a leadoff single by Ryan McMahon in the second -- and struck out one. It was a good sign from Barria, who is looking to bounce back after a difficult 2019 season, following a breakout rookie year in ’18. He’s in the mix for the final spot in the rotation, along with Matt Andriese, Félix Peña, Patrick Sandoval and Jose Suarez.

"I felt good,” Barria said through an interpreter. “I was able to attack the strike zone. The team asked me to try to throw first-pitch strikes. I was able to dominate a little more. I was attacking the inside part of the strike zone and locating my offspeed as well."

Barria, who came into camp 14 pounds lighter than last year, is hoping that getting back into his former shape will help him turn the corner. Last year, Barria figured to be the fifth starter, only for the Angels to make an ill-fated decision to trade for Chris Stratton and insert him into the rotation instead.

Stratton made seven appearances (five starts) with an 8.59 ERA before being designated for assignment. Barria, meanwhile, was seemingly on a constant shuttle between Triple-A Salt Lake and the Majors, and never found his footing. After posting a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts with the Angels as a rookie, Barria had a 6.42 ERA in 19 appearances (13 starts) in the Majors last year.

"I'm trying to get back to the form of Jaime Barria in 2017 and 2018,” Barria said. “I was more flexible and more dominant. I'm just trying to get back to that form."

Ohtani throws off a mound

Shohei Ohtani had a light bullpen session on Sunday, throwing 20 times off a mound. He’ll continue his progression to full bullpen sessions, which will begin in mid-March. He’s still slated for a return to the mound with the Angels in mid-May. He’ll remain available as a designated hitter until he’s ready to pitch.

“I felt good,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “I got to throw my 20 pitches. Hopefully I’ll be able to ramp up my intensity in my next bullpen.”

Rendon returns to camp

Third baseman Anthony Rendon rejoined the Angels on Sunday after missing three days to attend the birth of his second child with his wife, Amanda. Rendon was happy to report that both his wife and the baby, a girl named Savannah, are doing well.

“It’s awesome,” Rendon said. “It was a little different than our first one [Emma] just because our first one was two months early. I was actually out of town. Had to rush back to make it. This one was induced, so a lot less stress. Mama and baby doing well."

Rendon said he expects to make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday against the Reds at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Several Angels regulars are expected to play that day, including Mike Trout, Ohtani, Justin Upton and Albert Pujols.

“I’m trying to get back in the swing of things,” Rendon said. “There’s no rush.”

Angels tidbits

• The Angels got a glimpse of the future in the first inning, when Brandon Marsh led off with a walk and later scored on a two-out RBI single from Jo Adell on a 3-1 fastball from right-hander Jeff Hoffman. Adell also stole second base and added an infield single in the third. Adell is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, while Marsh is No. 79.

• First baseman Matt Thaiss hit the first triple of the spring, smacking a long fly ball off the wall in center field in the fifth off right-hander Ashton Goudeau. He scored on a single from outfielder Michael Hermosillo. Both are competing for backup spots this spring. Non-roster invitee Joey Curletta hit the first homer of the spring for the Angels in the seventh, a solo shot off Joe Harvey.

Up next

The Angels travel to face the Brewers on Monday at 12:05 p.m. PT at American Family Fields. Left-hander Dillon Peters starts and could provide valuable rotation depth for the Angels this season. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff starts for Milwaukee.