Astros name James Click general manager

The Astros named James Click their new general manager on Monday. Click was the Rays’ vice president of baseball operations for the past three seasons, capping off a 14-year tenure with the organization. Click fills the vacancy left by Jeff Luhnow, who was suspended for the entire 2020 season, then

The Astros named James Click their new general manager on Monday. Click was the Rays’ vice president of baseball operations for the past three seasons, capping off a 14-year tenure with the organization.

Click fills the vacancy left by Jeff Luhnow, who was suspended for the entire 2020 season, then dismissed by the team in January following the results of Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Astros.

“James has had an impressive career,” Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane said. “He is a respected leader who has progressed in this game across all aspects of Baseball Operations and he has built great relationships with both front office and clubhouse personnel. I am thrilled to introduce him as our new general manager -- he is a great addition to the Astros.”

Click is the second former Rays executive to get a high-ranking job with another team this offseason, joining Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

“I am excited to join the Astros family,” Click said. “The Astros are a progressive and innovative organization with a deeply talented group in the front office. I am grateful to Jim Crane and the Astros for giving me this opportunity to help lead this team to more championships.”

Click is from Durham, North Carolina and attended Yale University. He wrote for the analytical website Baseball Prospectus prior to joining the Rays in 2006.

Click, Crane and Astros manager Dusty Baker will be available on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. CT in the news conference room at Minute Maid Park.

Sarah Langs is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in New York. Follow her on Twitter @SlangsOnSports.