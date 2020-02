Yankees left-hander James Paxton will be out of action for three to four months after undergoing a microscopic lumbar discectomy with removal of a peridiscal cyst on Wednesday. In his first season in pinstripes, Paxton went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts.

