 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

Check out this pitcher's DIY bullpen mound

Por Manny Randhawa @MannyOnMLB
39 minutes ago

We're all coping with baseball being on hold in our own way. For free-agent right-hander Jared Hughes, his way has been more than just productive -- it's been fun to watch. Hughes has been getting his work in from the mound ... in his backyard, that is. Not only does

We're all coping with baseball being on hold in our own way. For free-agent right-hander Jared Hughes, his way has been more than just productive -- it's been fun to watch.

Hughes has been getting his work in from the mound ... in his backyard, that is. Not only does he keep it looking pristine, he has enough room out there to practice his sprint into the game from the bullpen, one of the crucial skills requisite to being an effective big league reliever.

Of course, as beautiful as the mound appears, it takes a lot of hard work behind the scenes by a great groundskeeping crew to maintain its majesty.

Another very important element of the equation for any reliever is his catcher. In Hughes' case, he's got a pro behind the plate -- sort of. Inflatable Rod Barajas comes with 14 years of inflatable catching experience at the highest level.

It goes without saying that you'll need a batter in the box ...

Tragically, InflataRod's career came to a premature end.

Nevertheless, the show -- and the game -- must go on. A new catcher has been acquired, the Reds' Tucker Barnhart. Well, the 2014 version of Barnhart, from when he was in Triple-A.

Hughes, who has pitched for the Pirates, Brewers, Reds and Phillies, is having a good time while he waits for baseball to resume, and in sharing his exploits on Twitter, gives us some great content while we wait as well. Here's a taste of what he's working on for when that time comes.

Manny Randhawa is a reporter for MLB.com based in Denver. Follow him on Twitter at @MannyOnMLB.

Leer más: