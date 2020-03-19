Veteran reliever Hughes released by Astros

HOUSTON -- Veteran relief pitcher Jared Hughes was granted his release by the Astros on Thursday, the club announced. Hughes, signed to a Minor League contract on Feb. 17 with an invitation to Spring Training, was able to opt out after not being added to the 40-man roster. Hughes, 34,

Hughes, 34, appeared in five games for the Astros during the spring and allowed five hits, four earned runs and three walks in 5 2/3 innings before camp was shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak. In his nine-year Major League career, Hughes has a 2.88 career ERA in 524 outings.

Upon his signing, Hughes appeared to have a good shot at securing a spot at the back of the Astros’ bullpen, but he instead took advantage of an opt-out clause in his contract. The 6-foot-7 Hughes made himself known in the spring with his sprints to the mound from the bullpen and his animated mug shots.