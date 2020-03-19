Veteran reliever Hughes released by Astros
HOUSTON -- Veteran relief pitcher Jared Hughes was granted his release by the Astros on Thursday, the club announced. Hughes, signed to a Minor League contract on Feb. 17 with an invitation to Spring Training, was able to opt out after not being added to the 40-man roster. Hughes, 34,
Hughes, 34, appeared in five games for the Astros during the spring and allowed five hits, four earned runs and three walks in 5 2/3 innings before camp was shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak. In his nine-year Major League career, Hughes has a 2.88 career ERA in 524 outings.
Upon his signing, Hughes appeared to have a good shot at securing a spot at the back of the Astros’ bullpen, but he instead took advantage of an opt-out clause in his contract. The 6-foot-7 Hughes made himself known in the spring with his sprints to the mound from the bullpen and his animated mug shots.
Brian McTaggart has covered the Astros since 2004, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow @brianmctaggart on Twitter.