Astros add Hughes to 'pen mix on Minors deal

Right-hander Jared Hughes and the Astros have agreed to a Minor League contract with an invite to Major League Spring Training. Hughes is at Astros camp in West Palm Beach, Fla., and was to work out on Monday.

Hughes is a nine-year MLB veteran with a 2.88 ERA in 524 career games, all in relief. He split the 2019 season between Cincinnati and Philadelphia, making 72 appearances with a 4.04 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings. He previously spent six seasons with the Pirates and one with the Brewers.

David Adler is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @_dadler.