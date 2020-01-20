Watch Kelenic use a Frisbee as target practice

One of the major insights of the early days of baseball's sabermetric revolution was that pitchers and hitters both have far less control of where a ball gets put in play than previously suspected -- in other words, we learned that what happens when a ball is put in play

One of the major insights of the early days of baseball's sabermetric revolution was that pitchers and hitters both have far less control of where a ball gets put in play than previously suspected -- in other words, we learned that what happens when a ball is put in play is largely a product of luck.

Tell that to Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic. On Monday, the outfielder showed off a hitting drill that appears to be the baseball equivalent of skeet shooting, in which he hits a ball off a tee and tries to knock an airborne Frisbee to the ground. His accuracy appears to be on point.

What makes this even more impressive is that flying discs -- at least when I throw them -- don't always have the most predictable flight patterns. They drift, they curve and sometimes they just turn on their side and fall out of the air for no apparent reason.

Despite all that, Kelenic managed to hit a baseball right into its path like it was nothing at all. The only explanation is that he's some sort of hitting wizard capable of using mind control to guide balls where he wants them to go.

Thanks to Kelenic, we now know that such a feat is possible. How many other players are capable of this? I think someone's going to have to put together some sort of league-wide competition to find out.