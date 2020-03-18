Heyward donates $200k to Chicago charities

CHICAGO -- A group of Cubs past and present are doing their part to assist those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Outfielder Jason Heyward is the latest to step up, focusing on families impacted by the virus. Heyward's agency, Excel Sports Management, announced on Wednesday that the outfielder

CHICAGO -- A group of Cubs past and present are doing their part to assist those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Outfielder Jason Heyward is the latest to step up, focusing on families impacted by the virus.

Heyward's agency, Excel Sports Management, announced on Wednesday that the outfielder has made a $200,000 donation to a pair of Chicago-based charities. Heyward sent $100,000 to MASK Chicago, which is collecting supplies and meals for affected families, and another $100,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

This comes while Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo -- through his foundation -- has been providing daily warm meals for the nursing staff at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. The hospital is one of the top pediatric providers in the United States, and the food being provided by the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation is coming from Chicago-area restaurants.

A $20 donation can be given simply by texting “HOPE44” to 52000. People looking to contribute also can go to rizzo44.com/donate.

We filled the Hospital with fresh pastry smells thanks to our friends at Somerset & Chef Galus.



The appreciation we have heard from staff is just unbelievable. Thank u to those who have donated & made this possible.



TEXT HOPE44 to 52000 to donate $20https://t.co/E8WwWHpOou pic.twitter.com/E5u1LtjRU1 — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) March 18, 2020

Cubs Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins is also using the funds from his requests on Cameo -- an app where individuals can pay celebrities to record personal messages -- this week to assist Sloan Park workers impacted by the cancellation of Spring Training.

While we all miss baseball right now I think it’s important to think about all of the families being affected by this. My Cubs & Sloan Park family are out of work & for the next week I will be donating all money from My Cameo videos to the employees. https://t.co/iVTE7ErZMA pic.twitter.com/P7Esogo9ad — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) March 15, 2020

Major League Baseball's 30 teams are also stepping up to help the thousands of seasonal ballpark employees who depend on games for their income. Every team is donating $1 million to help the cause.