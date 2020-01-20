Giants add lefty Blevins on Minors deal (source)

Left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins and the Giants have agreed to a Minor League contract that includes an invitation to big league camp, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the deal. Blevins, 36, made 45 appearances for the Braves last season, recording a 3.90 ERA with

Blevins, 36, made 45 appearances for the Braves last season, recording a 3.90 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 16 walks in 32 1/3 innings.

You guys, this is big news...to my friends and family. — Jerry Blevins (@jerryblevins) January 21, 2020

The deal could mean a return to the Bay Area for the 13-year veteran, who spent his first seven seasons with Oakland.