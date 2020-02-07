Mendoza out as Mets special advisor

Jessica Mendoza will no longer be a special advisor for the Mets in 2020, according to a statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. Mendoza will take on an expanded role with ESPN, but she will no longer be part of the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast crew. Mendoza will have

Mendoza will take on an expanded role with ESPN, but she will no longer be part of the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast crew. Mendoza will have an increased role on other shows across ESPN’s platforms, and she will be an analyst on weekday games on the network.

ESPN @MLB analyst Jess Mendoza with a new contract extension, a new role and new groundbreaking assignments:



✔️First woman to serve as a solo analyst for a national package of MLB game telecasts



✔️First woman to call the #WorldSeries on national radio.https://t.co/zPhtxAgo5M — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) February 7, 2020

Mendoza was hired as an advisor entering the 2019 season. She had been part of the Sunday Night Baseball booth since partway into the '15 season.

An individual being both a broadcaster and a team employee has generated some questions. Pedro Martínez is serving as both a broadcaster and a team advisor, as he has a similar role with the Red Sox.

We are happy for Jessica Mendoza who will be expanding her role at ESPN. To focus more on those new responsibilities she will no longer be a Special Advisor to the @Mets. pic.twitter.com/FUyHiPVOMm — Brodie Van Wagenen (@GMBVW) February 7, 2020

