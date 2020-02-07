Pederson loses arb case, to earn $7.75M (source)

Outfielder Joc Pederson lost his salary arbitration case against the Dodgers and will earn $7.75 million in 2020, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Friday. The club has not confirmed the news. Pederson, in line to be traded to the Angels if the Dodgers' acquisition of Boston outfielder Mookie

Outfielder Joc Pederson lost his salary arbitration case against the Dodgers and will earn $7.75 million in 2020, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Friday. The club has not confirmed the news.

Pederson, in line to be traded to the Angels if the Dodgers' acquisition of Boston outfielder Mookie Betts is finalized, had requested a salary of $9.5 million.