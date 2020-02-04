Angels to get Pederson from Dodgers (report)

ANAHEIM -- After signing third baseman Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million deal this offseason, the Angels dealt from a position of strength on Tuesday, reportedly trading second baseman Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers for outfielder Joc Pederson, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It was a separate deal from

It was a separate deal from the reported three-team trade involving the Dodgers, Red Sox and Twins that saw the Dodgers acquire outfielder Mookie Betts and lefty David Price from Boston. Pederson, who is due to be a free agent after the 2020 season, would become the club’s starting right fielder with Brian Goodwin serving as a fourth outfielder. Right fielder Jo Adell, the No. 6 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, is now likely to open the year at Triple-A Salt Lake.

ANGELS GET: OF Joc Pederson

DODGERS GET: IF Luis Rengifo

The Angels now have a starting outfield of Justin Upton, Mike Trout and Pederson that should provide plenty of power. Pederson, 27, batted .249/.339/.538 with 36 homers and 74 RBIs in 149 games with the Dodgers last year.

Rengifo, 22, became expendable after the signing of Rendon, who will be the club’s starting third baseman. Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher will split time at second base this season. Rengifo was likely to open the year in the Minors.

Rengifo, though, is under control through 2025 and hit .238/.321/.364 with seven homers and two stolen bases in 108 games in his first MLB season. His defense also graded out as above-average, per advanced metrics.

But the Angels wanted to add another established player as they aim for their first postseason appearance since 2014 under new manager Joe Maddon.