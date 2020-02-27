A 3-hour-plus bus ride? Girardi says yes

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Phillies manager Joe Girardi let a few veteran players drive his SUV back to Clearwater, Fla., rather than hang until the end of the club's 12-5 win over the Red Sox to take the bus. Girardi said he actually welcomed the opportunity to get on a

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Phillies manager Joe Girardi let a few veteran players drive his SUV back to Clearwater, Fla., rather than hang until the end of the club's 12-5 win over the Red Sox to take the bus. Girardi said he actually welcomed the opportunity to get on a bus following a 3-hour, 35-minute game.

“Now I can just sit on the bus and if I fall asleep it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I was like, 'Please, take my car. I don’t want to drive.' I’m so happy to get on this bus right now."

So happy, in fact, he does not mind if the players do not refill his gas tank.

