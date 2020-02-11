Girardi: Motivation to win 'comes from within'

New Phillies manager Joe Girardi held his first press conference of the spring on Tuesday at the team's complex in Clearwater, Fla.

Girardi is taking over a Phillies team with a lot of star power and postseason expectations, but which fell short of the playoffs the past two years after disappointing finishes.

"I do believe there's enough in that clubhouse [to get over the hump], and I am really excited about this team," Girardi said.

The 55-year-old, who managed the Yankees to six playoff appearances and one World Series championship in his 10 years in New York, said he feels the pressure to win -- but not because of external expectations for the Phillies.

"My pressure comes from within, because I want to win so bad. It doesn't come from outside," Girardi said. "That burning desire to be a champion is something that I will fight and work tirelessly to get to that point. That comes from within."

Girardi addressed a wide range of topics with Spring Training about to begin.

He said he's excited about the additions the Phillies have made and about getting players back from injury in 2020 -- like outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who's returning from a left ACL tear, and potentially even reliever David Robertson in the second half of the season. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Girardi stressed the importance of health, managing player workloads and working with the team's medical staff to prevent injuries.

"That is a big part of my job -- keeping those guys healthy," Girardi said. "And I take it personally when a guy gets hurt."

Girardi said the Phillies will take it slow in Spring Training with players like reliever Seranthony Domínguez, who's coming back from a right UCL injury.

He also addressed the development of the team's top prospects, like third baseman Alec Bohm and right-hander Spencer Howard. He said the Phillies will be managing Howard's innings in the spring so the 23-year-old right-hander -- MLB's No. 34 prospect entering 2020 -- will be able to maximize his impact with the team this season.

"Spencer has an innings limit, so we have to think about this, because we believe at some point he's gonna play a role for us," Girardi said. "So we can't go wear him out by June."

David Adler is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @_dadler.