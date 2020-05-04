Gallo talks new field, artificial turf, workouts

ARLINGTON -- Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo enjoyed playing in the MLB The Show Players League but is ready to take a break. He is working out with teammates at Globe Life Field, loves the new turf but is concerned that the fences might be too deep. Overall he just wants

ARLINGTON -- Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo enjoyed playing in the MLB The Show Players League but is ready to take a break.

He is working out with teammates at Globe Life Field, loves the new turf but is concerned that the fences might be too deep.

Overall he just wants to play baseball again.

Here is what Gallo said Monday in a conference call with Rangers beat writers.

On taking batting practice at Globe Life Field:

“It’s playing big. It is definitely going to be a pitchers’ park, I think. We are trying to get those fences moved in a little bit. It’s a little deep, I am not going to lie. It’s a little deep to center.

“Us hitters are getting a little nervous about that. But it’s a beautiful park and an amazing field. Honestly, we are blessed to be able to play in that but definitely worried how big it is playing. Maybe when [the roof] is open [the ball] will travel better. But not many guys are hitting homers to center or in the gaps.”

On the new artificial surface, designed by Shaw Sports Turf, that’s supposed to be almost like playing on natural grass.

“It’s nice. I’m not going to lie, it’s really nice turf. It doesn’t feel like turf. I have to give it to them, it’s the best turf I’ve ever been on. There doesn’t seem to be any lingering side effects from it. Sometimes a turf will make your back hurt or your legs sorer. It doesn’t do that. The playing surface is top of the line.”

How it compares to Arizona’s Chase Field, where the Rangers played two games last season:

“There is a huge difference. When I stepped on the field in Arizona, they fixed some of it, but it was really soft and mushy. My legs after the two games we played there, my back was hurting, everybody was getting sore in a different way. That’s when we started getting nervous because that’s what we are going to have.

“I don’t know what they did different with our turf, but it definitely seems harder, which is good. You don’t want to be sinking in the ground while you are running. It doesn’t feel the same. I know it’s the same, but ours feels significantly better, at least on your body.”

Would he ask general manager Jon Daniels to move the fences in?

“He was there today. I asked him if he can move them back more so we can’t hit any home runs. We’ll see how it goes. We said it, hopefully you guys will write about it, and we’ll get moved in. We’ll see. It’s definitely playing bigger than our old ballpark, so I’m getting nervous. I’m a home run hitter; that’s what I rely on."

On players taking workouts seriously despite not knowing when the season will start:

“I don’t train or work out lightly, even when it is November and we’re not playing for another three months. So far what I’ve seen on the field, a lot of guys, we’re planning on playing. We are not letting guys get lazy … lose that drive, because we want to be ready to go once it is time for us to go. We want to compete right out of the gate and win games.”

On being optimistic games will be played:

“I always thought we’d play at some point. The reports coming out are saying, 'Hey, there is going to be baseball this year, there is 100 percent going to be baseball.' We are just waiting for that time to come. We’re not believing too much yet, because there is a new plan every week. But it’s good they’re trying to find something to get us on the field and get us playing safely.”

On having to travel with social restrictions still in place.

“Obviously we trust the league and our organization, if we go play, wherever it’s going to be, our travel is going to be safe. We are going to do it safely because we know it would not be good if guys started getting sick. ... I am ready to do just about anything to get ready to get back on the field.”