Watch Gallo hit a few rockets ... in his living room

Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is getting his workouts in at his downtown Dallas apartment while baseball is shut down due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. Gallo posted a TikTok video Saturday that showed him hitting balls off a tee and into a net. Gallo is taking

Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is getting his workouts in at his downtown Dallas apartment while baseball is shut down due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gallo posted a TikTok video Saturday that showed him hitting balls off a tee and into a net. Gallo is taking full swings and said his neighbors are probably going to grow tired of him before the quarantine is over. He apologized with an emoji.

Gallo better hope that the net doesn't rip while he is taking some swings. Those are glass windows offering a spectacular view from the apartment.

My neighbors are going to hate me by the time this quarantine is over😂 pic.twitter.com/WNyRtXz1B3 — Joey Gallo (@JoeyGallo24) March 29, 2020