Looking to stay sharp, Means throw BP to wife

What do you do when you're a reigning All-Star pitcher and baseball is on pause? When you have to stay sharp somehow, and when you're not the only professional athlete in the house?

You throw live batting practice -- to your wife.

"Should I stream it?" John Means tweeted on March 19.

Going to throw some live BP to my wife tomorrow. Should I stream it? — John Means (@JMeans25) March 20, 2020

That's the strategy the Orioles southpaw took shortly after baseball was suspended due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. Means didn't stream it exactly, but he made sure to capture part of his first session with wife Caroline from their Kansas City area home on video.

Caroline, a former goaltender in the National Women's Soccer League, fouls off one of Means' pitches in the Twitter video. The couple married this past November.

"The highlight from our 'live BP' session," Means tweeted. "Not great for my ego, but great for my future children that she made contact."

The highlight from our “live BP” session. Not great for my ego, but great for my future children that she made contact. pic.twitter.com/yJIy0X3jhU — John Means (@JMeans25) March 25, 2020