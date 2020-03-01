Notes: Villar flashes pop; Ureña in control

JUPITER, Fla. -- Jonathan Villar’s first hit of Spring Training was a big one, and it sent a reminder that the 28-year-old can impact a game in many ways. Villar delivered a two-run home run in the fifth inning to jump-start the Marlins’ 7-1 victory over the Mets at Roger

JUPITER, Fla. -- Jonathan Villar ’s first hit of Spring Training was a big one, and it sent a reminder that the 28-year-old can impact a game in many ways.

Villar delivered a two-run home run in the fifth inning to jump-start the Marlins’ 7-1 victory over the Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Sunday.

The drive to right field snapped an 0-for-9 slide by Villar to start Grapefruit League action.

“He’s a guy who does a little bit of everything,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He steals bags. He hits for average. He’s got some power.”

Mattingly compared Villar to former big league infielder Rafael Furcal.

“He reminds me of Furcal a little bit,” Mattingly said. “He has a power-pack body. He will try to bunt, try to slash. He does a lot of things. He’s fun to watch.”

A natural middle infielder, the Marlins are asking the switch-hitting Villar to play center field and to bat leadoff. Last year with the Orioles, he belted a career-high 24 home runs, adding 40 stolen bases.

An early spring slump isn’t concerning the Marlins, because Villar is a veteran with a track record. In 2016 with the Brewers, he had a career-best 62 stolen bases to go along with 19 home runs.

“His swing has gotten better as camp has gone on,” Mattingly said. “He wasn’t playing a lot early. But as camp has gone on, you see the swing coming. To me, he’s one of the veteran guys that you know knows how to get ready. You’re not worried exactly about the result.”

Ureña is making his rotation case

The way José Ureña has started off Spring Training is a reminder that the right-hander is a candidate once again to pitch on Opening Day. He did so in 2018, and while Sandy Alcantara is regarded as the frontrunner this season, the right-hander has struggled with control early in camp.

On Sunday, Ureña threw three shutout innings, allowing three singles while striking out three. Two of the hits allowed were infield rollers by Eduardo Nunez. Ureña, for the most part, was effective pounding the zone, throwing 26 of his 37 pitches for strikes. He did have a fastball run in and graze Tomas Nido on the left elbow guard for a hit by pitch.

“We’ve been in attacking mode,” said Ureña, who missed more than two months last year due to a herniated disc. “I’m trying to attack and look for first-pitch strikes.”

Ureña was effective on Sunday, with a fastball that reached 97 mph, and he repeatedly touched 96. He’s also finding a rhythm by pitching almost entirely out of the stretch, even with nobody on base.

“I feel comfortable doing it,” Ureña said. “I’ve been having a good tempo with it.”

Ureña was also Miami’s Opening Day starter in 2019, but his season never got on track. He went 4-10 with a 5.21 ERA in 24 games, with 13 starts. But in 2018, the right-hander was 9-12 with a 3.98 ERA, logging a career-high 174 innings in 31 starts.

If healthy, Ureña has a chance to be an important part of the rotation.

“It’s a little bit different look than teams have seen in the past,” Mattingly said. “We’ll continue to work on it, and see where it goes. It’s been good. He’s trying to get the ball to both sides of the plate to use his other stuff.”

Getting Sandy back in stride

Alcantara, the Marlins’ expected Opening Day starter, says that he is fine physically. What’s ailing the 24-year-old right-hander is finding the plate.

In Saturday’s 12-6 loss at the Orioles, Alcantara was tagged for five runs on five hits with four walks in 1 2/3 innings. It was his second straight sloppy start. In 3 2/3 innings of Grapefruit League action, Alcantara has seven walks and one strikeout.

“Not throwing it over the plate, more than anything,” Mattingly said of Alcantara’s issues.

In his bullpen sessions, Alcantara has been fine, but the way he has thrown in the first two games has the right-hander working with pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. for answers.

“Obviously, it’s not something he likes, Mel likes or we like,” Mattingly said. “Obviously, that’s not going to work.”

Miami opens the regular season on March 26 against the Phillies at Marlins Park. There’s still plenty of time for Alcantara to get on track.

“We just have to get him back in the groove,” Mattingly said. “We’re in Spring Training. Luckily, it’s better off now than the first three outings of the season. Hopefully, it’s something we’re going through in the spring. Get him back in the zone, and on the attack.”

Up next

The Marlins are at the Nationals on Monday at 1:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Pablo López, in the mix for a rotation spot, will make his second Grapefruit League start. Pitching prospect Edward Cabrera is scheduled to pitch in relief. Shortstop prospect Jazz Chisholm is scheduled to be on the trip.