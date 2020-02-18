Red Sox, Lucroy agree to Minors deal (reports)

The Red Sox have agreed to a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training with veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy, according to multiple reports. Lucroy, 33, is a two-time All-Star who has seen his offensive production decline the past two years, hitting .232/.305/.355 with eight homers and 36 RBIs

Lucroy, 33, is a two-time All-Star who has seen his offensive production decline the past two years, hitting .232/.305/.355 with eight homers and 36 RBIs in 101 games with the Angels and Cubs last season. Over 10 big league seasons, Lucroy has 108 home runs, 545 RBIs and a career .274/.335/.416 batting line.

Lucroy will compete to back up Boston starting catcher Christian Vázquez, who broke out at the plate last season with a career-best 23 homers and .798 OPS.