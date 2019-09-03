Rangers agree with FA starter Lyles (source)

The Rangers have agreed to terms with free-agent right-hander Jordan Lyles, a source confirmed to MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan. The deal is for two years and $16 million, pending a physical. The Rangers have not confirmed an agreement is in place. Lyles, 29, was dominant down the stretch for the Brewers

The Rangers have not confirmed an agreement is in place.

Lyles, 29, was dominant down the stretch for the Brewers last season. The righty went 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 starts for Milwaukee after being acquired from the Pirates at the Trade Deadline.

Lyles had struggled after signing with Pittsburgh last offseason, putting up a 5.36 ERA across 17 starts before returning to Milwaukee where he had finished the 2018 season as a reliever in the Brewers' bullpen.

Though Lyles served primarily as a starter for his first five years in the big leagues, he transitioned to the bullpen with Colorado in 2016. He then made 95 relief appearances to just 18 starts from 2016-18, but shifted back to being a full-time starter last season.