With new deal, Abreu excited for future with Sox

CHICAGO -- Here are four takeaways from Saturday, the second and final day of SoxFest 2020.

The future is now for José Abreu

Abreu’s three-year, $50 million contract with the White Sox will give him nine years of Major League service when it’s complete. That exceptional run will follow up 10 years playing for Cienfuegos in Cuba, meaning this could be perceived as the 32-year-old’s final contract.

But the one-day-at-a-time approach taken by Abreu in regard to the team’s success works just as well in discussing his personal endeavors.

“Right now, I don’t want to put any limits or any stop signs or expiration dates for my career,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “Right now, I just want to enjoy these three years. They are going to be three years full of happiness, because we are going to win. Then, when the time comes, we will see what happens.”

Abreu did not have a chance to see White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf this weekend, and he has not talked to him face-to-face since the new deal was signed in November. When the two meet up in Arizona in a few weeks, Abreu is going to thank him for giving him the opportunity to re-sign with the team.

There was one story that Abreu shared regarding his special connection with Reinsdorf.

“I think that the biggest, or the most emotional, one was I wasn’t present, but he stopped by my family’s suite in the stadium and he told my mom and my wife that I am going to be wearing the White Sox jersey for the rest of my career,” Abreu said of a moment that took place in 2017. “I respect that.”

White Sox fans are responding

Brooks Boyer, the White Sox senior vice president of sales and marketing, gave this positive update on fans' response ticket-wise to the team’s busy offseason.

“We are past where we ended last year in full-season tickets,” Boyer said. “And obviously, we are sitting at SoxFest, so there’s a lot of interest in the team.”

Boyer pointed out that fans are responding to the detailed rebuild plan laid out and followed by general manager Rick Hahn, executive vice president Ken Williams and the entire front office.

“When you look at what they started off trying to do, what they said they were going to do, it was going through this process of waiting for this core of players to get to the big league level, or be on the brink of the big league level, and then supplement it with veteran talent,” Boyer said. “They’ve done everything they have said.

“As we hopefully pivot on the field, we are pivoting off the field. And it’s great to be able to put these guys out in front. You look around, T.A. [Tim Anderson], [Yoán] Moncada, Eloy [Jiménez], [Luis] Robert, Abreu, [Dallas] Keuchel, [Dylan] Cease, [Michael] Kopech -- any of these guys can be a face of a franchise.”

Raines shares Hall of Fame bond with Walker, Jeter

Tim Raines will get to congratulate his friend, Larry Walker, in person Sunday, when the two Hall of Famers are part of an autograph show in New York. Walker was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this week in his 10th and final year on the ballot, going from 54.6 percent of the vote in 2019 to 76.6 percent of votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America this year.

Raines jumped from 69.8 percent in 2016 to 86 percent in '17.

“I was so nervous. I was nervous that, yeah, I was going to get it, but I was nervous that I might not,” Raines said. “When the phone rang, it was like, I was speechless. I was trying to talk, and words weren’t coming out of my mouth.

“It was a special feeling. It’s the highest honor you can have in baseball and to be able to be a part of that group, it’s humbling.”

Walker played with Raines in Montreal. Raines also played with Derek Jeter, the second member of this year’s Hall class, as part of the Yankees.

“I’ve been a big fan ever since that first year we were together,” Raines said of Jeter. “He’s proven that all the hard work that he put in paid off. He became the player he became.”

Vaughn excited to get to Spring Training

On the day before SoxFest began, Hall of Famer Harold Baines mistook Andrew Vaughn for a White Sox intern. The club's top pick in the 2019 Draft said that Baines might have been kidding, but the talented first baseman doesn’t necessarily have the classic professional-athlete look.

That is, unless you are an opposing pitcher having to face the 21-year-old offensive standout, who could reach the Majors by 2021. In his upcoming first Spring Training, Vaughn will have the chance to work with veterans Abreu and Edwin Encarnación.

“That’s pretty cool,” Vaughn said. “Be the best learner I can be since school. Just learn from them and see what they have to say and take anything I can from them.”