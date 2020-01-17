Altuve denies wearing a device to steal signs

Astros second baseman José Altuve has denied wearing an electronic device under his uniform to steal signs, according to his agent, Scott Boras. "José Altuve called me and said he wants it known that he has never, ever worn an electronic device in a Major League game -- ever," Boras

Astros second baseman José Altuve has denied wearing an electronic device under his uniform to steal signs, according to his agent, Scott Boras.

"José Altuve called me and said he wants it known that he has never, ever worn an electronic device in a Major League game -- ever," Boras told Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci. "He never received any form of a trigger or any information via an electronic product that was on his body or in his uniform. He has never worn any electronic device. Ever."

Altuve's comments via Boras came in response to social-media speculation that the second baseman did not want his jersey ripped off by his teammates after his walk-off homer against the Yankees' Aroldis Chapman in Game 6 of last year's American League Championship Series because he was wearing an electronic device on his chest that provided signals about which type of pitch was coming. In a postgame interview after the home run, Altuve said modesty was the reason he preferred not to be shirtless.

On Monday, Major League Baseball released the findings from its investigation into the Astros' sign-stealing practices during the 2017 season, which resulted in one-year suspensions for Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. The Astros subsequently dismissed both employees.

• Read MLB's official findings (pdf)

A day later, the Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora, who is also facing the prospect of significant MLB discipline due to his role in Houston's sign-stealing tactics when he was the team's bench coach. The Mets then "mutually agreed to part ways" with manager Carlos Beltrán on Thursday. Beltrán isn't facing further discipline, however, as he was a player with the Astros during the time covered by the investigation.

MLB said in a statement on Thursday that its investigation revealed "no evidence" to substantiate claims that the Astros used wearable devices to steal signs, either in 2017 or last season.