José Osuna fighting for a Bucs bench spot

SARASOTA, Fla. -- For the first time in 11 years, José Osuna didn’t play winter ball in the offseason. The Pirates’ corner infielder/outfielder spent time with his family, traveled to Madrid and prepared for the season without playing games in his native Venezuela -- “something different,” he said. But when

SARASOTA, Fla. -- For the first time in 11 years, José Osuna didn’t play winter ball in the offseason. The Pirates’ corner infielder/outfielder spent time with his family, traveled to Madrid and prepared for the season without playing games in his native Venezuela -- “something different,” he said.

But when Osuna reported for Spring Training, he found himself in a familiar position: trying to secure a spot on the roster. After spending most of the 2017 season in the Majors, Osuna shuttled between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis the last two years. So he’s used to competing for a job the way he is this spring.

“Just fight for a spot. I’ve been doing that all my career. I’m coming in every year to work,” Osuna said. “I come in every year to fight. I come in every year to find a spot for me on the team. Same thing when I was in the Minors. It doesn’t matter if they told me I would be playing every day. I want to come here to work.”

Is there a spot for Osuna? It’s too early to say for certain with Opening Day still four weeks away, but there does appear to be a path for him to crack the club. Let’s look at the Pirates' potential bench composition.

For now, we’ll assume Colin Moran remains the starter at third base. That would give the Pirates a starting lineup with catcher Jacob Stallings , first baseman Josh Bell , second baseman Adam Frazier , shortstop Kevin Newman , Moran at third and an outfield of Bryan Reynolds , Jarrod Dyson and Gregory Polanco .

Teams can only carry 13 pitchers on their 26-man roster, which would leave the Bucs with five bench spots to fill. One of those will go to a backup catcher, likely Luke Maile but possibly John Ryan Murphy. (The Pirates haven’t shown any signs that they’ll break camp with three catchers on their roster.) Guillermo Heredia should crack the bench as a fourth outfielder or possible platoon partner with either Dyson or Polanco.

Super-utility men JT Riddle and Erik González are also likely to land spots on the bench. Riddle has worked at shortstop and second base this spring, and he’ll start playing the outfield later in camp. González is still working his way back to 100 percent after offseason surgery on his left foot, but he can play just about anywhere -- and given the Pirates’ clear focus on improving their defense, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the slick-fielding infielder at third base on a regular basis.

The flexibility of Riddle and González provides insurance all over the field, so if they both make the club, the Pirates could prioritize offense when filling the final spot on their bench. Candidates include Osuna, switch-hitting shortstop Cole Tucker, outfield prospect Jason Martin, infielder Kevin Kramer and non-roster invitees like Phillip Evans, Jake Elmore, Socrates Brito and Charlie Tilson.

Osuna could be in the mix at third base, whether it’s as a regular or perhaps a platoon partner for Moran. It’s more likely that he’ll once again settle into a spot on the bench. He played that role well at times last season, going 10-for-29 with five homers as a pinch-hitter. And he’s added defensive versatility, manning first base and the corner-outfield spots while also working the last three years to become a serviceable third baseman.

“If you don’t spend a lot of time watching him play every day, you don’t appreciate how good an athlete he is,” manager Derek Shelton said on Wednesday, when Osuna made two sharp plays at third and hit an RBI double to left field.

Osuna isn’t sweating out the competition for a roster spot, especially not this early in camp. For him, this is nothing different.

“It’s something I cannot control. I have to be ready,” Osuna said. “I have to be ready when they give me the chance. I have to be ready. If it’s starting, coming from the bench, like what happened most of the time last year … you have to work hard. You have to keep working just to get your opportunity.”