Healthy Bell has enjoyed Pittsburgh in offseason

PITTSBURGH -- Josh Bell spent the past two days on the road, traveling with the Pirates Charities CARE-a-van as far east as Johnstown, Pa., and as far southwest as Wheeling, W.Va. At every stop, he’s seen fans in No. 55 jerseys -- his jersey.

“It’s cool. It’s cool to hear cheers from kids. I think they actually know who I am,” Bell said, laughing, during a break from signing autographs for kids and taking pictures with teachers inside the PNC Park clubhouse store on Thursday night. “It’s cool to see jerseys. We were out in Johnstown, different spots an hour-and-a-half away from the stadium, and still seeing my jerseys out there, so that’s pretty cool. Hopefully, there’s more stuff to come like that this year, too.”

Bell earned that recognition last season, his first All-Star campaign. The switch-hitting first baseman slugged 37 homers and 37 doubles, drove in 116 runs and batted .277 with a .936 OPS in 143 games. That performance also helped him earn a $4.8 million salary in his first season of arbitration eligibility.

Still, Bell expects more of himself this season. As unstoppable as he seemed in April and May, he hit .213 with a .766 OPS in June and July. He rebounded in his final 37 games, but his season ended on Sept. 13 due to a strained left groin. He took significant steps forward defensively early in the season, but his minus-5 infield Outs Above Average last year ranked 37th among 40 qualified first basemen in the Majors.

It should come as no surprise that, once the offseason began, Bell went to work almost immediately. But he didn’t go to his childhood home in Texas or directly to Southern California, where he spent last winter.

Bell remained in Pittsburgh for the first part of the offseason, recovering from his groin injury and working with a kettlebell instructor recommended by Pirates strength coach Jim Malone. Bell dabbled in kettlebell work last offseason, mostly teaching himself through YouTube videos, but he wanted to learn more about the swing and how to properly hinge at the hips.

As a bonus, Bell got out and enjoyed the city he typically only calls home from April to early October.

“Got healthy. Got to go to all the restaurants that close at 10 o’clock or aren’t open on Mondays, our only off-day. Just got to enjoy seeing sunsets in downtown, stuff you normally miss,” Bell said. “I got to see the city, got to understand what it’s like to experience a fall in Pittsburgh. This fall was gorgeous. It was cool to experience that.”

When the temperatures dropped, Bell went west. He’s been training with hitting instructor Joe DeMarco, who helped put Bell on the path to All-Stardom last offseason. He’s been working out at the Boras Sports Training Institute. He’s been taking ground balls with Yankees utility man Tyler Wade and A’s third baseman Matt Chapman, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner.

“I learned some things from those guys,” Bell said, smiling, “so hopefully I can show it this year.”

Bell noted that he’s been working with another kettlebell instructor in Newport Beach, Calif. What’s the significance of that work?

“Body control, being able to control weight behind you and in front of you. Pushing up through the ground,” Bell said. “It’s similar to swinging a baseball bat, fielding and getting into an athletic position. Just lower-body strength and coordination.”

Bell will learn more in a few weeks, when he reports to Spring Training, but he is encouraged by the early results.

“I feel really strong in my batting practices. It was nasty last year. It was a lot of fun. But this year, it’s the same,” Bell said. “Defense has felt a lot better. I feel a little bit lower to the ground, a little bit wider.”

This season will be different in some ways, though, as evidenced by Bell’s company at the teacher appreciation shopping event on Thursday night. New manager Derek Shelton was chatting up people across the room, and new first-base coach Tarrik Brock was doing the same nearby.

From the time Bell was drafted in 2011 until the end of last season, he had only known a Pirates organization led by Frank Coonelly, Neal Huntington and Clint Hurdle. Things will be different this spring, but Bell likes what he’s seen so far.

“[Shelton] seems like a player-centered coach. He’s got an open line of communication in how he wants to run camp and how he wants the season to go right from the get-go,” Bell said. “Seems like it’s going to be none of the eyewash -- just come in, get your work done, do what you need to do and get out, enjoy your family, enjoy your lives.

"When you come to the baseball field, work, do what you need to do, we’ll all come together -- but also enjoy being a 27-year-old so you can disconnect from the field. It was working with the Twins, so hopefully it works for us.”