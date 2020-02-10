Mariners promote Hollander to VP/assistant GM

PEORIA, Ariz. -- With Spring Training on the immediate horizon, the Mariners made a front-office move on Monday by promoting Justin Hollander to vice president and assistant general manager. Hollander has been with the Mariners for four years, having initially been hired as the director of baseball operations in 2016

PEORIA, Ariz. -- With Spring Training on the immediate horizon, the Mariners made a front-office move on Monday by promoting Justin Hollander to vice president and assistant general manager.

Hollander has been with the Mariners for four years, having initially been hired as the director of baseball operations in 2016 and promoted to assistant GM in 2018.

The 41-year-old will assist general manager Jerry Dipoto in all areas of Major League operations -- including travel, scheduling, budgeting, payroll and roster management -- as well as player acquisition, negotiation of MLB contracts, advance scouting and 40-man roster decisions.

Hollander will also provide oversight for the baseball operations front office and analytics staffs and also be the primary liaison to MLB and the Commissioner’s office.

“Justin is very deserving of this promotion, having been an excellent leader within our group since arriving in 2016,” Dipoto said. “His experience, creativity and diverse skills make him an integral part of all that we do in baseball operations.”

Prior to joining the Mariners, Hollander spent nine seasons in the Angels' baseball operations department. He began his career with the Angels in 2008 as a player development and scouting assistant, then was promoted to director of baseball operations in ’12 and to director of player personnel in ’16.

Hollander grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Ohio State in 2001 with a degree in business administration and marketing. He received a law degree from the University of San Diego in 2004. He and his wife, Whitney, live in Seattle with their two children, Elliott and Lucy.

Festa clears waivers, outrighted to Tacoma

Mariners reliever Matt Festa cleared waivers on Monday and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, but the 26-year-old has been extended an invitation to Major League camp and will report with the rest of Seattle’s pitchers and catchers on Wednesday in Peoria.

Festa was designated for assignment last Monday to open a 40-man roster spot for outfielder Jose Siri, who was claimed off waivers from the Reds.

Festa remains in the organization, but he is no longer on the 40-man roster. The right-hander went 0-2 with a 5.64 ERA in 20 outings for Seattle as a rookie last season, with 21 strikeouts and 12 walks in 22 1/3 innings.

Festa spent much of last season with Tacoma, going 1-1 with a 2.64 ERA and five saves in 30 2/3 innings over 23 appearances.

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.