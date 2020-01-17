Lawrence receives 80-game suspension

DENVER -- The Commissioner's Office announced Friday afternoon that right-hander Justin Lawrence, the Rockies' No. 18 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has been suspended for 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The 25-year-old tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance.

DENVER -- The Commissioner's Office announced Friday afternoon that right-hander Justin Lawrence , the Rockies' No. 18 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has been suspended for 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The 25-year-old tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance. The suspension will take effect at the beginning of the 2020 regular season.

The Rockies selected Lawrence in the 12th round of the 2015 Draft out of Daytona Beach Community College in Florida. In 38 relief appearances between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque last year, he struggled to an 8.76 ERA over 37 innings.

The Rockies issued the following statement following the suspension:

"The Colorado Rockies are disappointed to announce that right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence has violated the terms of Major League Baseball’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, resulting in his 80-game suspension. The Rockies organization fully supports MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we believe that Justin will learn from this experience."

Manny Randhawa is a reporter for MLB.com based in Denver. Follow him on Twitter at @MannyOnMLB.