Verlander on opener: 'Probably take a miracle'

Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander has a “mild lat strain,” general manager James Click said on Monday, and has been shut down, putting his Opening Day status in question. “I would say it would probably take a miracle for me to be back by Opening Day," said Verlander.

Verlander said this is not the worst-case scenario but also said later in his interview session “It would probably take a miracle to be back before Opening Day. But I don’t want to take miracles off the table.” JV has a mild lat strain, similar to injury he had in 2015. pic.twitter.com/8RE2hXeGzm — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) March 9, 2020

Verlander was removed from Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Mets with what was initially diagnosed as triceps soreness in his right arm.

Verlander, who was hoping to throw four innings in his second Grapefruit League start of the season, was pulled after two innings and 29 pitches.

Verlander’s fastball velocity was 91-94 mph Sunday, which isn’t too noteworthy for his second start of the spring. But Verlander touched 97 mph in his first start on Tuesday, when he threw 53 pitches in 2 2/3 innings. After that outing, Verlander was pleased with not only his velocity but the fact that he didn’t have any issues from a groin injury that lingered early in camp.

Manager Dusty Baker said Verlander informed pitching coach Brent Strom after coming off the mound in the second inning that he felt the soreness in his arm.

Verlander, 37, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, which resulted in his second American League Cy Young Award. He went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 34 starts, leading the Majors in wins, opponents’ batting average (.172), WHIP (0.80) and innings pitched (223). He struck out a career-high 300 batters and reached 3,000 career strikeouts while throwing his third no-hitter.

The Astros are banking on Verlander and Zack Greinke and the return of Lance McCullers Jr. at the top of their rotation in 2020 after losing 20-game winner Gerrit Cole to the Yankees in the offseason. With Opening Day less than three weeks away, losing Verlander for any amount of time to start the year would decimate the Astros’ rotation.

McCullers is coming off Tommy John surgery that cost him the entire '19 season, and the fourth spot in the rotation is currently occupied by José Urquidy, who made his Major League debut last year. Urquidy threw four innings Sunday and gave up three runs and six hits (5.40 spring ERA).

The fifth spot in the rotation is a competition among Austin Pruitt, Josh James and lefty Framber Valdez. Beyond that, the Astros don’t have much starting pitching depth. The only starting pitcher they acquired in the offseason was Pruitt, who came in a trade with the Rays.