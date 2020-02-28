Keith Hernandez is in mid-season cliche form

When Hawk Harrelson retired at the end of the 2018 season, you may have thought we were in a new era of baseball broadcasting. Perhaps you thought we were in a sadder one, one filled with far fewer colorful phrases or needs for ridiculous soundboards. Thanks to Keith Hernandez, color

Thanks to Keith Hernandez, color commentator for the Mets, you couldn't be further from the truth. That's because Hernandez is an acting, cat-loving, baseball weirdo with a handful of wonderfully cliched-only-to-him phrases.

It's enough that you can build a complete bingo board out of his stylings:

With Tim Tebow up to bat during Friday's Spring Training game against the Cardinals, Hernandez knew it was time to reach into his bag of tricks and pull out yet another Lou Brock reference.

This time, the SNY crew was ready with both a graphic and sound effect:

Hey, it's Spring Training for the broadcasters, too.