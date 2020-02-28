Keith Hernandez is in mid-season cliche form
When Hawk Harrelson retired at the end of the 2018 season, you may have thought we were in a new era of baseball broadcasting. Perhaps you thought we were in a sadder one, one filled with far fewer colorful phrases or needs for ridiculous soundboards. Thanks to Keith Hernandez, color
Thanks to Keith Hernandez, color commentator for the Mets, you couldn't be further from the truth. That's because Hernandez is an acting, cat-loving, baseball weirdo with a handful of wonderfully cliched-only-to-him phrases.
It's enough that you can build a complete bingo board out of his stylings:
We have a "Lou Brock"! #KeithBingo pic.twitter.com/Y265rlhRi3— Athlete Logos (@athletelogos) February 28, 2020
With Tim Tebow up to bat during Friday's Spring Training game against the Cardinals, Hernandez knew it was time to reach into his bag of tricks and pull out yet another Lou Brock reference.
This time, the SNY crew was ready with both a graphic and sound effect:
Hey, it's Spring Training for the broadcasters, too.
Michael Clair writes for MLB.com. He spends a lot of time thinking about walk-up music and believes stirrup socks are an integral part of every formal outfit.