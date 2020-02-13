LIVE: Twins welcome new acquisition Maeda

Kenta Maeda is making his first appearance as a member of the Twins during a news conference right now from the CenturyLink Sports Complex. On Monday night, Minnesota acquired Maeda, catching prospect Jair Camargo and cash considerations from the Dodgers for top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, Minor League outfielder Luke

Kenta Maeda is making his first appearance as a member of the Twins during a news conference right now from the CenturyLink Sports Complex.

On Monday night, Minnesota acquired Maeda, catching prospect Jair Camargo and cash considerations from the Dodgers for top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, Minor League outfielder Luke Raley and the 67th selection in the 2020 Draft.