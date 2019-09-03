Giants non-tender Kevin Pillar (source)

The Giants declined to offer a 2020 contract to outfielder Kevin Pillar before Monday's 8 p.m. ET deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, reports MLB.com's Maria Guardado. After arriving in a trade from Toronto in April, Pillar led the Giants in several offensive categories, including home runs (21, tied),

After arriving in a trade from Toronto in April, Pillar led the Giants in several offensive categories, including home runs (21, tied), runs (82), hits (157), doubles (37) and stolen bases (14).