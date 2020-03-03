Best play of spring? You'll want to 'see it again'

JUPITER, Fla. -- It’s no secret that the Cardinals’ defense is elite, and second baseman Kolten Wong and shortstop Paul DeJong are a big reason why. Even in Spring Training, they don’t take it easy -- highlighted in Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Astros.

JUPITER, Fla. -- It’s no secret that the Cardinals’ defense is elite, and second baseman Kolten Wong and shortstop Paul DeJong are a big reason why. Even in Spring Training, they don’t take it easy -- highlighted in Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Astros.

In the top of the first inning, Wong dove full extension to snag a grounder on the shortstop side of second base. Then he no-look, back-hand flipped it to DeJong, who touched second and fired to first all in one fluid motion to get Alex Bregman out on the double play.

“It’s why he won a Gold Glove,” Alex Reyes said about Wong, who is the reigning National League Gold Glove Award winner at second base.

“We play to play,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt added. “I want to see it again. That’s a play -- again, I want to see it again because that was amazing.

“I always think Kolten has a chance to get to the ball. I didn’t think what he was going to do after he got to it. That part, I wouldn’t say surprising, but it was a little more special. Two big league players right there.”