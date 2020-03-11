Bryant: Hitting leadoff 'going really good for me'

MESA, Ariz. -- As part of his transition to the leadoff spot for the Cubs, Kris Bryant has picked the brains of a few of his teammates this spring. He has sought feedback from Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward, Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras, who have each spent time atop the

MESA, Ariz. -- As part of his transition to the leadoff spot for the Cubs, Kris Bryant has picked the brains of a few of his teammates this spring. He has sought feedback from Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward, Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras, who have each spent time atop the order.

As Bryant prepares for that role, there has been one main takeaway from those conversations.

"I feel like for a lot of the guys that didn't do what they wanted to do in the leadoff spot," Bryant said, "anxiety is a big factor. You feel like you have to do more, just because you're the first at-bat of the game or you're the one getting five at-bats a game, stuff like that.

"Where it's like, for me, I'm really trying not to think that way. It's just, I'm trying to embrace this as me just moving up one spot in the batting order and that's all I'm really treating this as."

With 11 games under his belt this spring, Bryant has had ample time to get an early feel for what it feels like atop the batting order, with Rizzo following in the second slot. The third baseman said the strangest part of the role is seeing the first pitch of the game, but he feels that will become more comfortable closer to Opening Day.

Given Bryant's combination of power, on-base skill and baserunning ability, it's not hard to understand why Cubs manager David Ross believes the third baseman can impact the lineup as the tablesetter.

Last season, Bryant posted a .382 on-base percentage, saw 3.93 pitches per plate appearances (a tick above the MLB average of 3.91) and was one of the Cubs' best baserunners. He has also hit .291/.385/.531 in 548 plate appearances when leading off an inning. In '19, Bryant hit .333/.448/.632 when leading off an inning (105 PAs).

"I'm not going to really change who I am as a player or my approach at the plate," Bryant said. "[Ross] just wants me to move up one spot and get more at-bats, and I'm all for that. It's been going really good for me, mentally, and just getting these reps is only going to help me when the season finally does start."

Worth noting

• As the Cubs' union representative, Bryant has been in contact with the MLB Players Association to stay updated on the coronavirus situation as it pertains to players. Bryant emphasized on Wednesday that the only priority right now is to ensure that people are safe and taking precautions out of consideration for others.

"The situation is not ideal, but we'll work through it," Bryant said. "I have a lot of family members that are older, too, and I'd love to keep them safe and everybody else, our fans and people around the game. It just shows that there are things bigger than baseball and this is something that we need to take very seriously."

• Veteran utility man Daniel Descalso is under contract for $2.5 million this year, but he is coming off an injury-marred '19 season in which he hit .173 (.521 OPS) in 82 games for the Cubs. Descalso, 33, is viewed as a clubhouse leader behind the scenes, but he is still competing for a job on the Opening Day roster.

"There is a lot Daniel brings to the team, as well as who he is in that locker room," Ross said. "It is a competition, and I think he knows as well as anybody. He's a true pro and has been around a long time. He understands where he's at in his career, coming off a bad season and he's got some stuff to prove, for sure."

• Ross raved about what he saw within Tyler Chatwood's four-inning start on Tuesday, adding that the right-hander remains "right on track to start the season as the fifth starter." The manager also noted that it's possible Chatwood and José Quintana are flipped in the rotation at the outset of the season, given that Quintana's spring build-up was delayed early by the flu.

"The way [Chatwood] has come into camp this year," Ross said, "really, [he's] as sharp as anybody we've had in camp. He's on a mission."

• As Ross builds his bench, one role to consider is that of backup shortstop. On Wednesday, the manager reiterated that Nico Hoerner (if on the team) and utility man Hernán Pérez could do that job. Ross noted that David Bote is viewed more as depth for second and third base, and added that Bryant has "looks completely comfortable" at short during defensive shifts.

• On Wednesday, the Cubs optioned righty James Norwood to Triple-A Iowa, and reasigned lefty Danny Hultzen, righty Dakota Mekkes, righty Ben Taylor and lefty Wyatt Short to Minor League camp.

Up next

Veteral lefty Jon Lester is scheduled to start Thursday, when the Cubs host the Dodgers in a 3:05 p.m. CT Cactus League tilt at Sloan Park. Right-hander Ross Stripling is slated to take the ball for Los Angeles. The game will be available on MLB.TV and the Marquee Sports Network.