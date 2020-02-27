Kyle Freeland (back spasms) exits spring start

MESA, Ariz. -- Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland exited his first spring start with back spasms in Thursday afternoon's Cactus League game against the A's at Hohokam Stadium. Freeland’s only blemish in two innings was a two-out solo homer by Chad Pinder in the second. Freeland made quick work of the

MESA, Ariz. -- Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland exited his first spring start with back spasms in Thursday afternoon's Cactus League game against the A's at Hohokam Stadium.

Freeland’s only blemish in two innings was a two-out solo homer by Chad Pinder in the second. Freeland made quick work of the other six batters he faced as he retired all of them, including five groundouts.

After coming out to the mound to warm up for the bottom of the third inning, Freeland called head trainer Keith Dugger onto the field. Shortly after, they departed, bringing an end to the southpaw’s outing.

Freeland utilized his new delivery in a game for the first time, as he has gotten rid of the slight pause at the top of his windup that he had during his first three seasons in the big leagues. Now, he is winding up and throwing in one continuous motion.